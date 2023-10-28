If there is one thing that seems clear, it is that Passkeys are the future. Its goal is to replace passwords permanently. Obviously, its purpose is to make all online accounts more secure and protected against phishing attempts.

This is something extremely positive for all users, since security is always something that should be celebrated and even more so these days where we see intrusions and scams everywhere.

WhatsApp is one of the latest services to get on the Passkey train, so today you will be able to learn not only what they are, but how to configure them in the app owned by Meta.

What are WhatsApp Passkeys

Currently, when you want to log in to WhatsApp, what you do is enter your mobile number and then they send you an SMS with a key number, which you must enter in the app.

It is a more or less secure method, but very dependent on no one being able to see said numbering and enter your account.

Soon they will be able use the WhatsApp Passkeys, which is nothing more than another method that the app will use to identify you and log in with your account. This will end up replacing SMS in the future.

It is an encrypted key that is based on WebAuthn cryptographycreating an access that will be used to access WhatsApp combined with your Google account.

As this system is going to replace SMS, you will go from having a password that can be observed by others, to another that is linked to your Google account and, therefore, to all linked devices, which can also be participants in this new security system.

Hereinafter, WhatsApp will ask you for the Passkey to verify your identity and then the Google password manager will ask you to identify yourself with one of the options it offers. Immediately, Google will send WhatsApp the encrypted access key that it has saved in the manager.

How to activate WhatsApp Passkeys on an Android mobile

Before starting to configure WhatsApp Passkeys, make sure you have the latest available version installed on your Android device.

If the option is missing from your WhatsApp, don’t worry because you will surely have it in a few days, since it will be implemented little by little on all devices.

The steps to activate Passkeys on Android are very simpleyou just have to do the following:

Open WhatsApp on your Android phone. touch your profile picture in the upper right corner. Vate a Account > Passwords. Select Create an access key. Toca Continue in the dialog box that appears. A dialog box will appear asking you to save the password for your WhatsApp account in Google Password Manager. If you use another password manager, select Save another wayfollowed by Other password managers If you haven’t yet set up Google’s password manager for Passkey, you should do so during this process. Tap the option Use screen lock in the dialog box that appears. As a final authentication, you must confirm your identity using the unlock face, fingerprint or PIN of your phone.

How to revoke WhatsApp Passkeys

If you are not convinced and do not want to work with WhatsApp Passkeys, you will be able to revoke them, although it is not something that is recommended at all.

The steps are extremely simple, you just have to do the following:

Open WhatsApp on your Android phone. Go to the menu Setting touching his profile picture in the upper right corner. Now enter Account > Passwords. Toque Revoke and confirm your action by pressing Revoke again in the dialog box that is launched.

Are Passkeys the future of online security?

Of the large companies worldwide, there are two that stand out for the incorporation of Passkeys, such as Google and WhatsApp, although others such as, for example, Apple, eBay and Microsoft have already announced that they are willing to create a similar security standard.

For this type of security to be implemented globally, there is still time left, but it is significant that leading technological companies already have it or are about to offer it to the client.

This will not mean the instant “death” of passwords or 2FA authentication (in two factors), but it will mean an move towards a different and more secure way to gain access to what we need.

In conclusion, Passkeys are a significant advance in everything related to the security and comfort of userssince with them you will not have to bother remembering the passwords for your different accounts, in addition to doing a great job of limiting phishing attacks and identity theft.

WhatsApp Passkeys are one of the most significant to be implemented, because it is the most used messaging app in the world. Now you know what they are and how to activate them, so all you have to do is protect yourself more effectively.