In this Counter-Strike 2 guide we are going to show you a classic, something that everyone seeks to do at some point: open the command and cheat console. Although the Valve game does not allow tricks, it does allow us to tinker with some functions, especially the interface or other settings.

We are going to show you below how can we activate and open that developer command console and what functions it has. Among them, removing the date and version from the lower right corner of the screen.

Activate the developer console

To start go to the in-game settings, from the toothed wheel or gear in the upper left corner. Access the “Game” section and later to that of “Game” which is the first one that will surely appear to you. There, going down a little you can see the option to activate the developer console.

You can Open the developer console with the button that marks you (~) which is usually next to the “P” really on a Spanish keyboard.

From the menu or anywhere You can now open that command console and enter different values along with codes to touch up or see things that we may not be used to. How do we tell you, they are not tricks, They are more of an interface extra., to help check things is usually, by the developers obviously. Below we leave you some useful commands that you can enter and tinker with.

volume: Putting that command next to a number modifies the overall volume of the game.voice_modenable: to activate or deactivate voice chat in gamecl_showfps 1: Use that command to show the game’s fps and overall performance. You can change the 1 to 2, 3, 4 or 5 if you want more detailed information.cq_netgraph 1: This gives us information about the status of the game, connection and latency.

If you have any questions, you can consult the Counter-Strike 2 FAQ section.

