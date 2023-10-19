Google Maps, without a doubt, is the most complete and popular navigation application that exists. Whether you need to find an address, check real-time traffic, or discover the nearest places to eat, this tool has a wide range of useful features.

However, every time you use the platform, you leave a digital trail of your activity, including the searches you perform, the locations you visit, and more. This information is valuable for Google, as it allows us to provide you with more precise, but above all personalized, recommendations.

But if you are a person concerned about your privacy and do not want your browsing data to be used in this way, the company has launched a feature called Incognito Mode on Google Maps.

It is worth mentioning that this feature allows you to browse without leaving a trace and without your browsing data being stored in your Google account.

The functions that incognito mode deactivates in Google Maps

When you enable incognito mode on Google Maps, several important features are completely disabled. This includes the ability to save your browsing history or searches you perform while browsing.

Both notifications and messages are also deactivated, so you will not receive notices or communications about your activity. You will also not be able to access offline map features or media integration, generally, When you activate this mode, most of the application’s functions are lost..

To enable incognito mode in Google Maps is a simple process, just follow these steps:

Open the Google Maps application on your Android or iOS mobile. Tap your profile picture in the top right corner to access the menu. Within the menu, look for the option incognito mode and touch to activate the function.

Why should you activate incognito mode?

Incognito mode in Google Maps provides a number of notable benefits. First of all, it significantly strengthens your privacy by allowing browsing in the app without leaving any trace in the Google account.

It means that your searches and visited locations are not stored, which is essential if you value your privacy and want to keep your data confidential.

Plus, it automatically locks the location sharing feature, ensuring no one else can track you while you’re in this mode.

This feature integrated into the Google maps application It is an ideal option if you want to keep your browsing confidential and protect your privacy when using this service.