Let’s see how to activate the classic animation or exclusive comic effects of some suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 once again features several very curious visual adjustments, for some players they are perfect with some costumes and make you feel like you are in an animated movie or a wall-crawler comic. We talk about the Visual options to add comic book effects or animation style that we have seen so much in the past Spider-Verse films.

In this guide we are going to see how to activate these settings and thus change the visual style of the game a little.

Turn animation and comic visual settings on or off

Access the pause menu, later select “Settings” and then access the “Visuals” section. We will have to go down a little, to the screen effectsin that section we can see two specific settings that interest us a lot.

Traditional animation: This setting allows Spider-Man’s animation to mimic that of traditional animation. With this the character will move at less fps (frames per second), it is not a bad thing, it just imitates animated films and comics drawing.Comic effects: This setting adds visual and sound effects to Spider-Man’s overall movement and combat, simulating a comic book and its onomatopoeia.

You can play with those two settings however you like.you can actually have the comic activated but not the other, however it is more comfortable and entertaining for you, although in most cases they go hand in hand and They feel good in the typical costumes from animated films or those that look hand-drawn and outlined.

Some examples of suits are the classic Miles Morales from the Spider-Verse or that of Spider-Man Noir from the new universeboth based on animated films which you can unlock by level in this game.

