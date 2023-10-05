A trick to get the most out of your Smart TV is to access the DTT secret menu, which allows you to significantly improve your experience with a large number of functions, so we recommend that you try it right now.

DTT is a technology that has been present in Spain for more than a decade and, in this time, it has been updated with new functions and other additions that make it a fairly complete alternative for users.

One of the advantages of Digital Terrestrial Television is that it is free and accessible to everyone. In addition, it offers a wide variety of channels, both national and regional, as well as varied programming that includes news, entertainment, sports, documentaries, etc.

Little by little, DTT is updated with interesting functionssuch as HbbTV technology, which allows users to access hidden functions on any Smart TV, all easily and simply.

HbbTV is the acronym for Hybrid Broadcast Broadband TV, which combines the dissemination of content via DTT with the distribution of content over the Internet.

Thanks to this, TVs can easily access additional features such as interactive programming guides, content recommendations, video on demand and applications.

If you have a Smart TV, it is likely already compatible, since as of 2019, most TVs come equipped with the HbbTV 1.5 version, meaning you can take full advantage of this technology.

This is how you can access the secret DTT menu with LOVEStv

LOVEStv

With HbbTV it is possible to access the menu with hidden DTT functions on any television, but for this you must use the LOVEStv service. It is a free TV platform promoted by Atresmedia, Mediaset España and RTVE that can be accessed from DTT.

It offers a series of functions that improve users’ television experience and, To enter the secret menu, you simply have to press the blue button on your remote control. By doing so, the main menu of the service with its multiple functions will automatically be displayed.

LOVEStv is a platform that allows you to enjoy television in a more comfortable, but above all more personalized way. You can access the following features:

The Miniguide: Shows you the current and future programming of the channels, with detailed information about each content, technical sheet, synopsis or summary, as well as seeing those programs that have been previously broadcast. Main menu by color: Makes it easier for you to navigate the different LOVEStv options, using the colors on the remote control. Each color corresponds to a different function, such as See from startaccess the Last 7 days, Go out or go to Main menu. View from Home: Allows you to start watching a program from the beginning, even if it has already started broadcasting. You just have to press the yellow button when you are on the channel that broadcasts it and it will play from the beginning. Last 7 days: Gives you the opportunity to watch the content that has been broadcast in the last seven days on LOVEStv channels. You can search by channel, day or genre and select the program or series you want to watch.

LOVEStv

Applications and Recommendations: Offers you access to exclusive applications from RTVE channels, such as Clan, Playz or Somos Cine. It also shows you content recommendations selected by experts from television groups.

DTT in Spain has undergone a transformation and adaptation to provide viewers with a more complete experience when watching TV.

Through HbbTV technology and services such as LOVEStv, you can enjoy advanced functions that allow you to interact with DTT in a more dynamic way.

These functions include the ability to access content on demand, watch programs from the beginning, pause and resume the broadcast, or consult additional information about what you are watching. All this with just the press of a button on your remote control.