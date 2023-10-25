Warning, this article contains SPOILERS for Gen V! Series creator Eric Kripke addresses how the new super virus is going to have a big impact on season 4 of The Boys.

The arrival of Gen V to the Prime Video catalog has been a relief for fans eager to see the highly anticipated season 4 of The Boys on the platform.

In fact, these last episodes of the serie They are leaving such surprising events that will undoubtedly have a great impact on the original series.

Without going any further, the episode broadcast last Friday showed how The dean of Godolkin University is creating a contagious virus that not only eliminates the powers of supers, but can also cause their death.

This is something that will inevitably have repercussions for season 4 of The Boys, something that its creator has not taken long to confirm.

The plot of Gen V will spin with season 4 of The Boys

During an interview for Entertainment Weekly, the showrunner Eric Kripke and producer Michele Fazekas address how the events recounted in the latest episode of Gen V will have consequences on the original series.

“I don’t think it’s a spoiler to say that, at the end of season 1 of the Gen Vthere is a transfer to season 4 of The Boys. When they were breaking the story of the virus, they just had to be in regular communication with me in my room to understand: ‘Is that something in the world that will be useful to us or is it going to f**k us?'” Kripke says.

However, despite the repercussions the virus may have on The Boys universe, Fazekas assures fans that this story “won’t get too complicated.”

“You should be able to watch Gen V and not watch The Boys. You can watch The Boys and not watch Gen V. But (the series) talking to each other and being coherent is always important,” explains the producer.

Gen V premieres a new episode every Friday in the Prime Video catalog. What do you think of this new revelation of the series for season 4 of The Boys? Tell us in our comments section.