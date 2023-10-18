We show you how the new ranked and classification system works between competitive players of the new Counter-Strike 2.

The new Counter-Strike 2 has received some changes in the competitive section, in addition to having a restart in the general rankings, we obviously have to climb again, but this time with renewed maps and some more adjustments. We are going to show you the rank systemfrom the lowest to the highest, and what it means to qualify and climb in the ranked queue.

As in all competitive games, we have an “elo” or basically a MMR, a hidden value that determines the players we will meet through matchmaking. It is as simple as winning games to improve that level, while losing can mean a drop in MMR. Many factors come into play here, such as our average number of deaths and casualtieshe teamwork y overall performance in games. It’s not all about winning or losing.

Premier competitive mode

The novelty is the Premier competitive modethe new one player ranking and overall ranking between servers. Now as we play, in addition to being able to access the classic ranks by maps, we will have a overall score that determines our level in the game. We can find ourselves in the lists or rankings of the best players in the world, by server, such as Europe or America, or even a ranking among friends.

To score in these global rankings we will have to access competitive games in Premier mode, remember. A How elections and map bans are allowedy Whoever wins 13 rounds wins the game. For our performance we will add or subtract a few points. So that you understand the measurement, exceeding 30,000 points means being practically in the highest range.

Classic ranges

Many of you may remember the CS:GO ranks, the 18 ranks ranging from Silver I to Global Elite they make up the classic competitive system, which is also maintained in this one, but only on competitive maps. That is, we will have a general score as players, but on the other hand, when choosing maps in the competitive queue we can be Gold Nova in Mirage but Silver Elite in Dust.

Basically this means that no one who knows a map 100% takes advantage and ends up having more MMR than they should, and thus the game is also balanced for each map. Below you can see the 18 ranks.

Silver I (S1)Silver II (S2)Silver III (S3)Silver IV (S4)Silver Elite (SE)Silver Elite Master (SEM)Gold Nova I (GN1)Gold Nova II (GN2)Gold Nova III (GN3)Gold Nova Master (GNM/GN4)Master Guardian I (MG/MG1)Master Guardian II (MG2)Master Guardian Elite (MGE)Distinguished Master Guardian (DMG)Legendary Eagle (LE)Legendary Eagle Master (LEM)Supreme Master First Class (SMFC)The Global Elite (GE)

