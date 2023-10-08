More Than Equal analyzed data on women and girls in motorsports and identified two key challenges for female drivers: the participation and performance gap.

The performance gap is highlighted by the fact that research found that women currently represent on average just 10% across all competition categories, with the highest in karting, a format which contributes to 40% of overall female participation. Here around 13% are represented by female drivers, a percentage that drops to 7% in formula and GT races.

The More than Equal initiative, founded by 13-time F1 race winner David Coulthard and entrepreneur Karel Komarek, aims to help find and raise the first female F1 racer and try to make her win.

To do so, it focuses on four key priorities: being evidence-driven and providing research and insights to help break down barriers in motorsport for women; scout globally to find young female talent; build a development program for young drivers with high potential and connect these talents with the right opportunities to help them progress.

The first research, hosted in part by Motorsport Network, also found that current female drivers continue to compete, but are not progressing at the same rate in the top talent rankings, where female drivers represent a minimal percentage, currently just 4%.

Clearly, to have more women competing at the highest level more consistently, the sport needs more women racing at the grassroots level and continuing to move up.

British Touring Car Championship driver Jade Edwards was the first to compete in the series for over a decade and is still the only woman on the grid.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, she agreed that the number of female drivers on the grid is the first point of the problem.

“I think for me, personally, it doesn’t have so much to do with whether I’m male or female, but more to do with the fact that there are fewer women in the group,” she said.

“So when you get to my level or higher levels, and when there are, say, 50 men and only 5-10 women, most of those men will drop out too, but since there are more of them in the beginning , the matter is less obvious.”

“I’ve raced with women and men since the early days, and a high percentage of all of them no longer race or are no longer part of the motorsport world. But in the championships I raced in there were probably only one or two women , versus 20 or 25 men. Even financially, I think it makes a huge difference, I don’t think it’s necessarily related to men or women, other than the fact that there are fewer of us to begin with.”

Women leave racing much earlier than their male counterparts: women’s careers last on average one to five years, while men’s are more likely to last over 12 years.

If they continue to compete, women are unlikely to appear in the top 20% of the rankings. Women are more likely to finish within the middle 70% of races, but are twice as likely to appear in the bottom 10%.

When asked why this was the case, Edwards added: “Again, I think it’s about numbers, because if you take the reports of the 20 men who have joined the grid, how many of those 20 are at the top of the charts ? How many of those 20 do more than one or two seasons? That’s probably a pretty low number, too.”

“There are more of them, so we don’t notice as much. The industry is extremely financial and a huge percentage of male pilots struggle financially, not just women. So I understand that women are dropping out, but at the same time At the beginning there are fewer of us and therefore the matter is highlighted much more”.

Ferrari junior Maya Weug, currently competing in the European Formula Regional Championship, agrees that the low number of participants is a key challenge.

Having started racing at just seven years old, she joined the Scuderia in 2021 after becoming the first winner of the FIA’s Girls on Track competition.

Asked by Motorsport.com why she believes the attrition rate is higher among female drivers, she responded: “Financially it’s a tough sport, but there are so many factors that it’s probably not down to just one thing , and not because they don’t want to or anything.”

“There are a lot of girls who quit at that age, but with a larger number of boys you don’t see it as much.”

Speaking about the challenges she faced as a young female rider, Weug said: “Well, physically it’s a demanding sport. I have to train a lot, everyone has to train a lot, but for me it might take longer to get to that physical level, or more effort to do.”

“But at the end of the day, if you like something, you’re going to put whatever you need into it. So I think it’s not a big deal to me.”

“I started racing when I was seven, so I got used to being around boys and in this environment. The older I got, the more girls got involved in racing and so on. You get used to this environment when you’re so young, sometimes you don’t think about it that much.”

Asked if she ever felt treated differently because of her gender, Weug responded: “I think when you’re young you don’t think about these things much. I never drove when I was seven, ten, twelve. years, or whatever it was, and the one thing I found out is that guys don’t like it when girls finish in front of them.”

“So you just have to earn respect on the track, and once they respect you, I think everything’s fine. But they’ve never disrespected me or felt like they did anything to me because I’m a girl. You just have to be fast and show that you are capable of doing it.”

More Than Equal chief executive Ali Donnelly said simultaneous efforts to increase participation across the sport, combined with work to support the most talented female drivers, as her organization is doing, are crucial.

“Our research shows how statistically difficult it is to find a female F1 champion with the current number of girls taking part in motor racing. This issue needs to be addressed urgently and we are now seeing some positive initiatives being introduced which recognize this.” .

“It is true that low participation is a factor driving the performance gap and hindering the success of female pilots, but there are others, including the fact that women and girls do not receive the same support, especially financial, than their male counterparts, and that there is not enough early support for those who show high potential.”

Donnelly added that More Than Equal’s plan to introduce a gender- and age-appropriate driver development program for young female talent will help close the performance gap, producing a cohort of better equipped drivers than ever before in the coming years to reach the top.

“This work is underway right now, as we look to select a number of talented young girls who compete and show high potential. We look forward to starting their training next year, as part of our long-term plan term”.