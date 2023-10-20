Do you want to know how Super Mario Bros Wonder’s online and local multiplayer works? We tell you absolutely everything.

It had been rumored due to the details that had been revealed so far, and it has now been confirmed. Super Mario Bros Wonder has online multiplayer as well as local. During its Nintendo Direct it has been fully detailed How does playing with friends or strangers work? to Mario’s new adventure for Nintendo Switch, and here we are going to give you All the details so that you don’t get lost between live Silhouettes, Panels and more.

These are the multiplayer modes of Super Mario Bros Wonder

Since we don’t want you to miss anything about Mario Bros Wonder’s multiplayer modes, let’s first delve into the multi local cooperative, with some pretty interesting twists. Afterwards, we will detail all the news of the Super Mario Wonder online cooperative multiplayerwhich allows you to travel the world in the company of other people’s ghosts, although in a quite interactive way.

4-player local multiplayer

He Super Mario Bros Wonder local multiplayer allows up to 4 players at the same time on the same console, each with their own controller. Two players cannot choose the same character, although the repertoire is wide enough so that no one is left without one.

It is a cooperative mode in which levels are overcome together and everyone shares the same lives, as in previous games in the franchise. Now, Mario Wonder brings some small differences on this front:

The characters do not interact with each other. No more pushing, stomping or throwing into the void. Now, When a player dies, their character becomes a ghost that moves for a limited time per level. Another player must revive him before the countdown ends or the team will lose a life.

On the other hand, if one of the players controls Yoshi, others can ride on it, even if it’s another Yoshi or has the Elephant Power-Up. This gluttonous dinosaur can do anything!

Online multiplayer with strangers and friends

He Super Mario Bros Wonder online multiplayer It has a different approach than you might expect, since it works through live ghosts, and it also has mechanics that many may remember from Death Stranding. Let’s go in parts.

By activating the online connection (required NSO account), you will be able to see other players roaming the game world and also in the levels. What you see is not delayed, it is users who are playing at the same time as you from different parts of the world.

There is a maximum of 4 players in levelsin form of Live silhouettes. This brings certain advantages because, if you are killed in a level, another player will be able to revive you by touching your ghost. In addition to that, you can communicate with short gestures and even share objects to help each other.

This modality incorporates one more mechanic, the Panels. They can be purchased at Poplin’s stores (there are a total of 144 to collect) and are used by placing them in the levels so that when other players enter, they can use them to revive when dying. By touching them, or by crossing paths with another player, or by reviving someone, sharing items, or reaching the end of level flag at the same time, they are obtained and given. Heart pointswhich reflect how much you have helped others by playing Super Mario Bros Wonder online.

It is also possible create rooms to play Mario Bros Wonder with friends. In these you can gather a maximum of 12 players at the same time, with the limit of 4 per level. In addition, it is possible to see what level each one is at and join them to enter directly to the point they are at, or start Friendly races by pressing the red and white square blocks.

These races may have different objectiveshow to reach a point first, be the first to get a Wonder Seed and much more.

Combine the multiplayer possibilities of Super Mario Wonder with the Badges or the craziness of the Wonder Flower It’s going to make this 2D platform truly crazy. Luckily, there is less left to live it, because The new Mario game arrives on October 20 on Switch.

