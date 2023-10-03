loading…

The Slovak military only has 13,000 soldiers and 10 fighter jets. Photo/Reuters

CLABA – Slovakia is one of the countries in Central Europe that has quite significant military strength even though it has a smaller size and budget compared to several larger European countries.

So how strong is the Slovak military? This article will discuss how strong the Slovak military is in various aspects, including budget, operations, equipment and ammunition for each service:

How Strong is the Slovak Military?

In 2023, Slovakia ranked 67th out of 145 countries evaluated in the GFP annual review. The country’s PwrIndx* score is 1.1789 (where a score of 0.0000 is considered ‘perfect’).

Slovakia, a member of NATO since 2004, has demonstrated a commitment to collective defense by increasing its military budget every year.

Slovakia’s defense budget continues to increase, in 2023, Slovakia’s defense budget will be around 2.092 billion US dollars or the equivalent of IDR 32.6 trillion.

Slovakia has armed forces consisting of the Army and Air Force.

The number of active military personnel in Slovakia will be around 13,000 in 2023. In addition to active personnel, there are also reserve personnel and militia forces who can be activated if necessary.

In addition, Slovakia has a variety of modern military equipment that includes various types of weapons and defense systems.

The Slovak army is equipped with tanks, armored vehicles, artillery and air defense systems. The air force has fighter planes, helicopters and modern air defense systems.

The Slovak Air Force in 2023 is equipped with ammunition for 10 warplanes. In 2018, Slovakia also purchased F-16 fighter aircraft from the United States, enhancing its air defense capabilities.

On the other hand, the Slovak Army is also supported by 30 tank vehicles and 72 artillery weapons.

Overall, Slovakia has a significant military presence with a steadily increasing defense budget, competent military personnel, and modern military equipment.

Despite its smaller state size and budget compared to some other European countries, Slovakia remains active in maintaining security and contributing to national defense.

(ahm)