The very strong Israeli military was able to be castrated by Hamas. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – When Israel carried out the most intense bombing of Gaza since the war began. The strength of its armed forces is in the spotlight.

Despite having a population of only 9.3 million people, Israel runs one of the most powerful militaries in the world.

In fact, the world witnessed on October 7 that the Hamas military was able to be castrated by the Hamas militia.

Here are 4 facts about Israel’s military strength.

1. Rank 18



Photo/Reuters

In 2023, Israel ranked 18th in Global Firepower’s annual military power rankings, placing it ahead of much larger countries including Saudi Arabia, Germany, and Spain.

2. Spending USD 23.4 Billion per Year



Photo/Reuters

Israel’s military spending reached $23.4 billion last year, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), making it the world’s biggest per capita defense spender after Qatar.

3. Supported by 169,500 troops



Photo/Reuters

Israel’s armed forces include 169,500 active military personnel and 465,000 reservists.

The force is supported by a wide array of military hardware, including more than 2,200 tanks, 339 fighter aircraft, 43 Apache attack helicopters and five submarines.

4. Relying on US Aid



Photo/Reuters

Israel’s military strength depends in part on the support of its loyal ally, the United States, which views Israel’s military strength as key to stability in the Middle East.

In total, Washington has given Israel more than $124 billion in military aid since 1946, according to the US Congressional Research Service.

(ahm)