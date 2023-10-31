From comics to the big screen, through video games: we break the web of myths about the power of Spider-man, our favorite wall-crawler

Have you ever wondered how strong Spider-Man really is? No, we are not talking about the strength to endure all the dramas of his personal life. We refer to the physical power which allows him to do pirouettes between skyscrapers and slap villains of all kinds. We are going to unravel this mystery that has been in the air since the days of Stan Lee and John Romita Sr., and we will discover that this kid from Queens has a lot to say in terms of brute force.

If you were wondering what makes Spider-Man special, you might think about his webs, his agility, or his big heart. But let’s not forget something fundamental: The spark of his strength lies in the incredible power that was granted to him after the bite of that radioactive spider..

The true power in Comics

Imagine being trapped under a mountain of rubble and finding the strength to lift it up and save your life. In 1963’s The Amazing Spider-Man #33, our hero did just that. But let’s not just stay with the classics; Even in modern times, in The Amazing Spider-Man #628, he stops an armored car in mid-flight. We talk about a force capable of moving more than 50,000 pounds (approximately 22,680 kilograms for those of us who like the metric system).

The Webs: More than a complement

In addition to his physical strength, we have to talk about his cobwebs. These are not a joke; in comics, The synthetic webs it creates are so strong that they can even contain a demigod like Hercules.. If you thought cobwebs were just for swinging around town, you’re wrong. In Civil War II: Gods of War #3, Spidey uses them to knock out Hercules, who could match Thor in brute strength.

The big screen

When we talk about the MCU version, we have to mention that although he is still a teenager, he has already performed feats like stopping a moving truck in Captain America: Civil War or holding a 3,000-ton ferry in Spider-Man: Homecoming. In the film, he shows notable growth in his strength levelwhich gives us an idea of ​​what this Peter Parker could become.

On the other hand, Tobey Maguire’s version seems to have maximum power from its first appearance, Tom Holland shows an evolution in his strength. Maguire lifts a 41,000-pound tram in his first film, while Holland, angered by the death of his Aunt May, defeats the Green Goblin with relative ease in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Spider-Man in the World of Video Games

Let’s not forget the Insomniac Games version, where Spider-Man has to use all his strength to stop a falling crane and keep tons of debris in place. This Spider-Man is well aware of his power limitsmaking every hit count.

Cosmic Force: The Limit Fades

Oh, and if that were not enough, we have the Cosmic version of Spider-Man. In this form, Peter Parker gains the power of the Enigma Force, allowing him to launch the Incredible Hulk into outer space. Yes, you read it right, send the hulk into space.

The man behind the suit

Spider-Man’s strength is not simply an addition to his abilities, It is an integral part of his identity as a hero. Ever since a radioactive spider changed Peter Parker’s life forever, this kid from Queens has been dishing out justice powerful enough to make us question the laws of physics.

We cannot finish without making a comparison of strength with other characters. If we put Spider-Man next to heroes like Superman or Thorwe realize that while he may not be able to lift a planet, the arachnid has his own level of greatness that makes him unique and special in the superhero universe.