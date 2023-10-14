Solar panels are a way to harness the sun’s energy to generate electricity or heat. It should be noted that there are different types of plates depending on the use you want to give them, as well as the technology they use.

Choosing the right option for your home will depend on several factors, such as climate, available space, energy consumption and, of course, budget.

They are technological devices that They take advantage of sunlight through a phenomenon called the photovoltaic effect.. How it works is that some materials that include the panels, such as silicon, are capable of releasing electrons that, when they receive light, generate electricity in the form of a continuous electric current (DC).

However, this current is not compatible with most of the devices you use in your home, which require an alternating source (AC). It is for this reason that solar panels need an inverter, which is a device that converts DC into AC. In this way, the electricity produced by these plates can be used throughout your house.

Types of solar panels

There are several types of solar panels and their characteristics are distinctive, each with its pros and cons, but in the end its objective is to offer efficiency through renewable energy. Here are the main options currently available on the market:

Monocrystalline solar panels

These panels are characterized by their high energy efficiency and good performance in conditions of low light or limited space. They are made with single crystal silicon cells, which allows them to convert more than 20% of solar radiation into electricity.

However, it also has some drawbacks, such as its higher production cost and its sensitivity to high temperatures. Therefore, it is important to evaluate needs and budget before choosing this technology.

Polycrystalline solar panels

These panels are made with polycrystalline silicon, a material that has a lower purity than monocrystalline silicon. It is produced by melting silicon and pouring it into a mold where it solidifies, forming several crystals.

The resulting panel has a mosaic-like surface due to the different crystals. They have a lower efficiency than monocrystalline ones, but they are also more economical, making them a more popular option for residential installations due to their good performance at a more affordable cost.

Their efficiency is usually between 15% and 18%, which makes them a reliable and cheap alternative to harness solar energy.

Pixabay

Thin film solar panels

Also called Thin-Film, thin film panels are thin and flexible that offer an innovative solution to harness solar energy on irregular or space-constrained surfaces.

This is because they are made with very thin layers of semiconductor materials, such as cadmium telluride or amorphous silicon, which allow them to adapt to different shapes and sizes.

Although these panels have a lower efficiency, around 10% to 12%, than conventional panels, their flexibility and lower cost make them an attractive option for different uses and applications.

Bifacial solar panels

An innovative aspect of these panels is that they have the ability to take advantage of solar energy that falls on both sides. This gives them an advantage in situations where there is a high reflection of sunlight, such as on surfaces that act as mirrors or in areas with snow.

In this way, the performance of the panels is optimized and at the same time the environmental impact is reduced.

The most efficient solar panel that you should have in your home

It is important to mention that, among all the options available on the market, there is a technology that offers the best benefits by being more efficient.

If you are thinking of purchasing solar panels, you should know that The best are monocrystalline, since they are efficient at converting more than 20% of sunlight into electricity. But, the cost can be a relevant drawback, but you are going to invest in this type of panel.

By doing so, you will be able to make the most of the space available on your roof and get more energy for your home or business.

However, you should keep in mind that although solar panels are a good option, it is not the only technology available. There are other sources – non-residential – that can also contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and preserving the environment.

For example, wind energy, which is obtained through turbines that rotate with the wind; hydroelectric energy, which is produced by harnessing the power of water in dams and rivers; geothermal energy, which is based on the natural heat of the Earth’s interior, and biomass, which is generated from organic matter such as plants or waste.