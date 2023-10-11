In October 2022, Google first launched official support for passkeys on Android devices. A new technology that promised to put an end to passwords as we know them today, and thanks to positive user feedback, this feature is now officially launched for everyone, by default.

With this, the company seeks to eradicate passwords forever, and the reason behind this change is clear and compelling: traditional passwords, no matter how secure they are, are often difficult to remember, but above all to manage. Additionally, they become vulnerable to phishing attacks and personal data exposure.

Google claims that they are a more secure form of authentication, relying on advanced cryptography and using methods such as face unlock, fingerprint or PIN. This way, instead of remembering complex sequences of characters, you simply activate the passkey as a method that only you have, like your fingerprint.

How Google Passkey Works

The operation of this technology is quite secure, since, instead of a password, it is based on a unique access key for each user. Keys are generated using an algorithm and stored securely on your device.

When you want to access your account or log in to a website, the passkey is activated using your fingerprint or the authentication method you have previously established on your device.

Additionally, the underlying cryptography is critical to the security of this method, as the keys are securely stored and not sent over the network, meaning they are much less susceptible to cyberattacks.

Las passkeys They are 40% faster than traditional passwords, which speeds up the login process. Likewise, Google points out that it has the support of the FIDO alliance, a security consortium that has established standards for passkeys.

Google

Companies like Microsoft and Apple have joined this initiative to develop more efficient, but above all secure, authentication systems. Earlier this year, Google took its commitment a step further by offering this security method as a default option.

It means that from now on, will be used in all Google accounts and services. All thanks to a recent update that is based on positive feedback from users who have experienced the convenience as well as the security of passkeys.

Al final, the search engine company is killing passwordsand represents a bold step towards the future of online authentication, with technology backed by the largest companies in the sector.