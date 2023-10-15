This is how old the members of the Straw Hats are.

Next, we tell you how old the Straw Hats are.

The vast universe that has created Eiichiro Oda for decades it has been so nutritious and complete that it has all kinds of fascinating characterswhich have left their mark on fans of One Piecewho have amazed by these peculiar individuals that have stood out since their introduction, either for their abilities or for their great personalities, this being a detail that has been very well represented in the Straw Hat Crew.

It’s no secret to anyone that Luffy’s crew is very varied, since each member possesses a unique trait which makes them very emblematic within the series, so much so that many fans fond of these individuals wish know every detail of the characters that make up the famous Mugiwara gangwhich has given thousands of pleasant moments and smiles to followers.

That is why, on this occasion, we have decided to tell you What are the ages of the members of the Straw Hats?so you can know every detail of these beloved characters.

Monkey D. Luffy

Obviously, this list begins with Luffy, the captain of the Straw Hatswho started this band with the purpose of sailing the seas and achieving the One Piecebecause in this way the optimistic and noble young pirate could fulfill his long-awaited dream.

Luffy when embarking on his pirate path I was 17 years old and after the time jump, turned 19 years oldthis being the current age of the beloved and distinctive leader of the Straw Hats.

Roronoa Zoro

Now it’s the turn of Roronoa Zorobetter known as “the Pirate Hunter”, being the second confirmed member to join the Straw Hatssince this prominent swordsman was amazed by Luffy’s determination and personality, so much so that he decided to accompany him on his journey, becoming the vice admiral of this famous band.

Upon meeting Luffy, Zoro I was 19 years old and after the time jump, this swordsman turned 21 years oldthis being Roronoa’s current age

Nami

The second member of the Straw Hats is Namiwho became the navigator and cartographer of this groupas he has extensive knowledge of the seas and map making, accompanying Luffy on his exciting adventures, since he knows that in this way he will be able to fulfill his dream of mapping all the world’s oceans.

Nami, upon meeting Luffy I was 18 years old and after the time jumpthe skillful navigator turned 20 years oldthis being Nami’s current age in One Piece.

Usopp

Usopp was the third member to join the Straw Hats.becoming the sniper of this group, since he has various long-range abilities that have been crucial in some combats they have fought. Furthermore, thanks to this, the Going Merry was obtained, the first ship with which the Mugiwaras set sail for more adventures.

When Usopp joined the Straw Hats I was 17 years old and after the time jump, the controversial sniper turned 19 years oldthis being the age that Usopp currently has in the series.

Vinsmoke Sanji

The fourth member to join the Straw Hats was Sanjiwho became the crew cook, since he has great culinary skills that have delighted the palates of Luffy and his companions. Likewise, Sanji is one of the strongest individuals in this group along with Luffy and Zoro.

Sanji upon joining the Straw Hats I was 19 years old and after the time jump, the Straw Hat Chef turned 21 years oldthis being the current age of this controversial and beloved character.

Tony Tony Chopper

The fifth member to join the Straw Hats was Chopperwho became the crew doctor, since he has great medical skills. This controversial character met Luffy and company during the Mugiwara’s journeys on Drum Island, being of great help to them.

Chopper joining the Straw Hats I was 15 years old and after the time jump turned 17 years oldbeing the youngest member of the Straw Hats.

Nico Robin

The sixth member to join the Straw Hats was Nico Robinwho knows became the crew’s archaeologistbeing an invaluable resource for Luffy and company, since she has extensive knowledge of the various events that have occurred in the vast world of One Piece.

Nico Robin joining the Straw Hats He was 28 years old and after the time jump turned 30 years oldthis being the current age of the archaeologist of Luffy’s crew.

Franky

The seventh member to join the Straw Hats was Frankywho knows became the Naval Carpenter of the crew, thanks to this controversial character, the Mugiwara managed to get the Thousand Sunny, a new ship to continue traveling the seas in the middle of their pirate adventures.

Franky upon joining the Straw Hats I was 34 years old and after the time jump turned 36 years oldthis being the current age of this peculiar individual.

Brook

The eighth member to join the Straw Hats was Brookwho knows became the crew’s musician. This controversial character has distinguished himself for his witty sense of humor and for his skeletal appearance, since after having consumed the Yomi Yomi no Mi fruit he acquired this look that has made him stand out among his colleagues.

Brook upon joining the Straw Hats he was 88 years old and after the time jump turned 90 years oldbeing the oldest member of the crew.

Jinbe

And last but not least is Jinbewho has been the newest member to join the Straw Hats, becoming the Helmsman of the crew. This pirate is a Fishman who specializes in Karate of this race, as he has great skills that have been crucial in the different confrontations that he has fought, the Wano arc being a clear example of this.

Jinbe upon meeting Luffy and his crew he was 44 years old and after the time jump turned 46 years oldbeing along with Brook the oldest members of the Straw Hats.

