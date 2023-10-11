Here are the most digital former Roman civitas. Piacenza, boom in cashless payments

“How many times do you think to the Roman Empire?”. It’s the question that has been popular for a few weeks, especially on social media, to respond to a trend born in the USA according to which men think about the Roman Empire several times a day. A trend that has also arrived in Italy, where not only social media users, but also art experts, world-famous directors, footballers and politicians have lent themselves to the game, formulating the most creative interpretations.

But what are the places where, outside Rome, it is possible to wear the toga and live a day as an ancient Roman even without having a wallet full of sesterces? To explore them is Sum Up, a fintech active in the digital payments sector with innovative solutions for businesses of all sizes. Starting from the Observatory data Turismo Cashless 2023which analyzed the trend of digital payments in sectors linked to tourism during the last summer season, SumUp has in fact selected a curious itinerary, from north to south, to discover 10 provinces in which – among aqueducts, arenas, bridges, remains ancient and re-enactments – think to the Roman Empire it will be inevitable, but it will not be necessary to have any type of currency with you.

READ ALSO: Bitter chocolate for Fabio Fazio: the company acquired in 2022 at a loss

Aosta, in Val d’Aosta between Roman walls and bridges

Formerly known as Augusta Pretoria Salassorum, Aosta was founded by the Romans in 25 BC. Here it is possible to take a fascinating journey through time, walking along the perimeter of the Roman walls or admiring the Arch of Augustus, which celebrated the foundation of the city. Aosta is also home to the remains of a Roman theatre, which once hosted up to 4,000 spectators. Walking on the Roman bridge, which allows you to cross the river Dora Baltea, it will be possible to experience first-hand the Roman skill in road and infrastructure engineering. To pay? Don’t worry, sesterces are useless: this summer Aosta recorded a +27.3%. cashless payments.

READ ALSO: Mediobanca, shareholder turnout at 70%. Collection of delegations and unknown Delfin

Aquileia, in Friuli Venezia Giulia to admire the Roman mosaics

In the province of Udine, where i cashless payments this summer they recorded a +54.2%, Aquileia is located: founded in 181 BC, thanks to its strategic position it soon became one of the most important cities of the Roman Empire. It will be easy to put yourself in the shoes of an ancient Roman, walking and observing its remarkable archaeological heritage: the Roman Forum, the Capitoline Temple, the Roman Baths and the Roman Walls. Among the attractions not to be missed: the floor mosaic in the Patriarchal Basilica, among the largest and best preserved Roman mosaics in the world.

Milan, in Lombardy between amphitheaters and columns

Even Milan, where cashless payments achieved +31.3% this summer, hides numerous finds: from ancient Mediolanum for example, sections of the walls that once surrounded the city are still visible, but also the remains of the Roman amphitheater, inside the archaeological park of the Antiquarium of Milan. Passing in front of the Basilica of San Lorenzo in Corso di Porta Ticinese, it will be impossible not to notice the marble columns with Corinthian capitals that support an entablature, part of a Roman building dating back to the 3rd century AD

Veleia Romana, in Emilia Romagna among inscriptions and epigraphs

The province of Piacenza, which this summer took third place among the most cashless of Italy with a growth of digital payments of +60.9%, it is a perfect destination for lovers of Roman history. Near Lugagnano Val d’Arda is Veleia Romana, an archaeological site known for its state of conservation. Founded by the Romans in 2 AD, it was originally a military colony. The excavations uncovered a variety of structures and finds, including houses, streets, a theatre, a forum and a temple. There are also numerous inscriptions and epigraphs, which include historical information, dedications and graffiti left by the inhabitants of the time.

READ ALSO: Luxury, LVMH collapses by almost 7% on the stock market after accounts below expectations

Torre Mozza, in Tuscany for a dive into history

In the heart of the Gulf of Follonica, on a strip of very fine sand, stands a majestic fortification dating back to the sixteenth century, which had the function of observing and defending the coast: it is the Torre Mozza, which gives its name to the beach. In this part of the Etruscan Coast, it is possible to take a real dive into history: a few steps from the shore, an ancient Roman road emerges on the surface of the water. Legend has it that it is a stretch of the Aurelia, the first road on the Peninsula. And you don’t even need cash to pay for the ice cream: in the province of Livorno, in fact, the cashless continues to grow, with a +30.6% in the last summer compared to that of 2022.

Ocriculum, in Umbria between historical re-enactments and natural landscapes

Continuing the journey in the ancient Roman cities, we arrive in the province of Terni, where digital payments recorded a growth of +50.2% in 2023. Here it will therefore not really be necessary to pay in sesterces, not even to enter the archaeological area of ancient city of Ocriculum, located in Otricoli, among the main points of interest in southern Umbria. Crossed by the Via Flaminia and lapped by the Tiber river, this historic city is located in a natural landscape of exceptional beauty, perfectly combining archeology and nature. The Ocriculum Cultural Association has been active in the area since 2012 and enhances the area through some Roman historical re-enactment events, among the best known and admired on the national scene.

Suasa, in the Marche region, a walk in an ancient Roman settlement

Continuing the journey in central Italy, we arrive in the Marche where there is the archaeological site of the ancient Roman city Suasa Anconitana, in the province of Ancona (where transactions cashless grew by +31.2%). Founded as a Roman colony in the 2nd century BC, the city prospered during the Roman Empire and became an important urban center, then suffering a rapid decline during the period of the barbarian invasions: the city was finally abandoned in the Early Middle Ages. Today the Regional Archaeological Park of the Roman City of Suasa allows you to walk among the remains of the ancient town, visiting the Domus dei Coiedii, the Domus Repubblicana or House of the First Style, the Amphitheatre, the Forum and the Paved Road or Via del Foro .

Alba Fucens, in Abruzzo to discover the Roman theatre

An authentic treasure is hidden in the province of L’Aquila: Alba Fucens, an ancient city founded by the Romans in 303 BC as a military colony on the northern shores of Lake Fucino. Discovered thanks to excavations begun in 1949 by the archaeologist Fernand De Visscher, it currently constitutes an archaeological site of great importance, offering the unique opportunity to explore a well-preserved Roman city located in the mountains of Abruzzo. Access is free and visitors can freely walk the paved streets and sidewalks of the ancient city. Don’t miss the Roman theatre, among the best preserved in Italy. Paying in sesterces will not be required: the province of L’Aquila registered second Sum Up a +36.4% of cashless transactions.

Lecce, in Puglia we dig among the finds

Famous for its baroque architecture, Lecce, in whose province cashless is growing by +26.9%, also has important Roman remains that testify to its ancient history. To take a trip to ancient Lupiae, in fact, all you need to do is have a coffee and a pasticciotto in the historic center, in Piazza Sant’Oronzo, where the remains of the amphitheater are located, whose construction dates back to the Augustan or Julio-Claudian age. Also very curious is the Faggiano Museum, founded by the owner Luciano Faggiano who in 2001 accidentally discovered a complex of ancient underground rooms during the renovation of his house. Among the Roman finds, you can admire mosaic floors, cisterns and other objects; There are also mysterious engravings that suggest the presence of Knights Templar.

Piazza Armerina, in Sicily the most beautiful Roman mosaics in the world

In the province of Enna, where the cashless records a +25.5%, you can travel to Ancient Rome by entering the Villa Romana del Casale in Piazza Armerina: famous for its mosaics, it is an example of a late-imperial Roman luxury villa and represents one of the best preserved Roman complexes in the world. The villa is spread over 48 rooms covered with mosaics in perfect condition, which allow you to retrace the history of the Roman Empirewith scenes of daily life, hunting and games or depictions of heroes and divinities: a fundamental testimony for the understanding of Roman life and civilization.

Subscribe to the newsletter