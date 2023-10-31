The American visa is one of the essential documents if you plan to travel to the United States, in addition, of course, to your Mexican passport.

However, Obtaining the visa is usually a process that takes some time, starting with the fact that you must request an appointment at the United States Embassy in Mexico where, upon obtaining it, you must go with the necessary documentation to the immigration officer.

It is worth mentioning that the type of visa you request must match the purposes of your trip to the neighboring country and its cost will depend on the category selected.

What will the visa cost be from November 2023?

Since last March 28, the State Departmentthrough the Federal Register, made public an opinion regarding the increases that would occur in the processing of certain applications for non-immigrant visas and Border Crossing Cards for Mexican citizens 15 years of age or older.

This increase came into effect from May 30, 2023, so below we share with you the rates that were set.

Visitor visa for business or tourism (B1/B2 and BCC): $185 dollars.

Student or exchange visa: $185 dollars.

Temporary work visa (categories H, L, O, P, Q and R): $205 dollars.

Visa for merchants (E-1), investors (E-2), specialized jobs (E-3): $315 dollars.

According to the same opinion, these rates “they are established according to the real cost involved in providing the services, and are decided after conducting a study of the cost of these services”. For cost updates, the Department of State uses an Activity-Based Costing methodology to annually calculate the cost of providing consular services, including visa services.

If you are interested in traveling abroad, this is the time to apply for your visa, remember thatAlthough the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not yet made an official announcement, Fees for both this document and the Mexican passport are likely to increase next year.

