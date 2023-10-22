Suara.com – Prospective presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto finally has a vice presidential candidate, namely the Mayor of Surakarta, Gibran Rakabuming Raka. Did Gibran have an influence on increasing Prabowo’s electability ahead of the 2024 presidential election?

The Indonesian Survey Institute (LSI) released the results of a survey to see the electability of presidential and vice presidential candidates, one of which is Prabowo and Gibran.

According to the survey results, Prabowo and Gibran received an electability of 35.8 percent.

The figures obtained by both of them are quite large and can outperform other presidential and vice presidential candidates.

“Prabowo Subianto was chosen the most with 35.8 percent, followed by Ganjar Pranowo with 30.9 percent and Anies Baswedan 19.7 percent,” LSI Executive Director Djayadi Hanan was quoted as saying Suara.comMonday (23/10/2023).

During the voting, there were still 13.6 percent of respondents who chose not to answer or didn’t know.

The survey was conducted before the announcement of Gibran becoming Prabowo’s vice presidential candidate, namely on 16-18 October 2023. A total of 1,299 respondents were involved in the survey.

Determination of the sample using the random digit dialing (RDD) method.

Prospective presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto announced Gibran Rakabuming Raka as his cawapres for the 2024 presidential election at a press conference on Jalan Kertanegara, South Jakarta, Sunday (22/10/2023) evening. (Suara.com/Yasir)

Respondents were interviewed by telephone and the interviewer was a person trained in such surveys. The margin of error is around 2.9 percent at a 95 percent confidence level.

Prabowo announced that Gibran would be his vice presidential candidate at a press conference held at his residence on Jalan Kertanegara, South Jakarta, Sunday (22/10/2023).

The Minister of Defense (Menhan) conveyed this directly after holding a meeting with all the heads of political parties who are members of the Advanced Indonesia Coalition.

“We have had final discussions, by consensus everyone agreed to nominate Prabowo Subianto as presidential candidate for 2024-2029 and Gibran’s brother Rakabuming Raka as vice presidential candidate from the Advanced Indonesia Coalition,” said Prabowo.

The former Kopassus danjen did not explain the reasons why Gibran was chosen as his vice presidential candidate.

He also refused to open a question and answer session with the media after declaring Gibran to be vice president.