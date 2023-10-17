Since bed bugs began to become a plague in Paris, the rest of Europe has followed the evolution of this infestation with attention and some alarm. Given the situation, many Europeans wonder to what extent this alarm is justified.

It all started in Paris. The first complaints about the proliferation of these insects occurred at the end of September in Paris. Since then there has been much speculation that the rise in cases in the French capital could lead to a full-blown plague spreading across Europe.

A nuisance, but not a danger. First of all, it may be appropriate to clarify some generalities about this annoying insect. By bed bugs we usually refer to the common bed bug, also sometimes called the bed bug (Cimex lectularius), although the word bed bug is also used to refer to other insects in the Cimex family (and even unrelated insects that do not feed on our blood, like the pine bug or the stink bug).

Bed bugs are parasitic, hematophagous insects (that is, they feed on blood) specialized in attacking human beings, which is why they tend to proliferate in densely populated environments such as cities. They are between 4 and 7 millimeters in length and have no natural predators, so they can expand relatively easily. Its biological cycle lasts, depending on environmental circumstances, between five and 10 weeks.

Although their bite is annoying, there is no evidence of any zoonotic disease transmitted by these insects. Their bites cause swelling and discomfort but usually disappear after a few days. These bites can, however, generate complications such as allergic reactions in some people.

They never completely left. Although cases of bed bugs have been detected both in Spain and in other countries, there is no evidence that these cases can be traced to the Paris outbreak. And the bedbugs never left.

Recipe for an alarm. There are several factors that may have contributed to this situation. The first is a longer summer than usual. Bed bugs are insects that proliferate in summer, a period in which they have the easiest time reproducing. The summer of 2023 may have been the hottest and the fact that high temperatures began in spring and lasted until October may have been a relevant factor.

Summer not only brings heat, but it is also the season in which we travel the most. The pandemic brought a halt not only to international travel, it even limited travel within the borders of countries. Bed bugs often travel in our suitcases between hotels and residences. The more trips and the more destinations, the more transmission possibilities.

Finally, some experts point out the limited capacity of pesticides to solve this problem. Some point out that bed bugs could have become increasingly resistant. Others maintain that the ban on insecticides such as dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane (DDT), an insecticide capable of exterminating pests but whose harmful effects extended to other animal species and even humans, may have aggravated the problem.

One last ingredient. Social networks have played a determining role in allowing the alarm to spread more easily than insects. Images of bed bugs in homes, hotels and on public transport multiplied earlier this month, no doubt contributing to this sense of alarm.

New guests. The common bed bug is not the only bed bug in Europe. For two years we have been aware that the tropical stink bug (Cimex hemipterus) inhabits our areas. Unlike the common bedbug, experts believe that its tropical relative can transmit pathogens such as Bartonella quintana and Trypanosoma cruzi, or diseases such as Chagas.

As is the case with some mosquitoes, climate change is facilitating the arrival of these vectors to our latitudes.

Precautions and advice. Bed bugs are small but visible to the human eye, about the size of an apple seed. When they live on sheets and mattresses, they also tend to leave small black stains from their excrement, as well as reddish stains when they are crushed to death after feeding.

An easily implementable precaution is not to leave the suitcases on the beds when we return from a trip, this way we will avoid giving insects an opportunity to jump between our clothes and the sheets.

If we suspect that we may have been in contact with this insect, it will be advisable to wash our clothes in a hot cycle of the washing machine (50-60º Celsius), and in the case of sheets we can also use a dryer to also eliminate possible eggs. .

Image | Adam Cuerden / Ryan Kwok