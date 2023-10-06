We are going to review how much it would cost to charge the electric car at home taking into account the current rate of electricity tariff prices and if it is more or less profitable than doing it at public chargers.

Charge the car at home

Despite the significant initial outlay, buying an electric car can be much more profitable in the long run, taking into account that fuel prices are through the roof. There is aid for the purchase of these ecological vehicles, but also for installing charging points at home and not having to depend (or not so much at least) on the electric charging stations.

However, is this a cost-effective option or simply a convenience? To know more deeply how much does it cost to connect the car to our homethe company specialized in charging solutions, ChargeGuru, has analyzed all the factors that influence the cost of charging at home, trying to provide an answer to how it costs in 2023.

To do this, you must first take into account a number of factors. When We connect the electric car to a socket or charger at home, what is paid will be the price per kilowatt-hour of the electricity rate that we have contracted. Therefore, this is a detail that we must know beforehand when calculating. This would be a formula that multiplies the number of kilowatt-hours (kWh) consumed by the electric vehicle by the price per kWh of your electric company’s electricity bill.

These prices, according to ChargeGuru, vary depending on many factors such as the source of electricity (green electricity or not), additional services, such as remote consumption monitoring and the electricity rate or hourly rate chosen with the electricity supplier, with or without time discrimination.

Considering what the cheapest rates were in September 2023, the most recent full month, the price of recharging to travel 100 km in an electric vehicle (which consumes on average 17 kWh per 100 km) would cost:

2,34 euros with the Always Total Energies Light rate.

2,25 euros with Endesa’s One Light Tariff rate.

2,85 euros with the Naturgy user fee.

2,37 euros with the Iberdrola Stable Plan rate.

Best rates for charging your car outside

The most expensive option to recharge your car is to use the electric station network. charge the car away from home is more expensive than doing it at home, especially when it is necessary to replenish a lot of energy in a very short time.

You can find chargers of less than 50 kW in public parking lots, in shopping centers, on some streets, and some places even offer them for free. The prices are very variable, but they are more affordable than fast charging. Here the prices vary between 25 and 50 cents the kWh when there is a cost, although as we said, there are places where you can charge a small portion of the battery for free with slow charging. The minimum prices would be those of Repsol Waylet (0.25, although it can reach 0.47) and those of Wenea (0.38 euros per kWh).

According to the OCU, the rates offered by the electric stations for fast charging range between 50 and 80 cents for each kWh. It is a quite respectable price, but it is difficult to find these superchargers, whose deployment still needs improvement. In this case we also find a good position for Wenea (0.42 euros per kWh) and a considerable Zunder (0.44 kWh). If we go up to the speed of more than 220 kW, 0.54 euros for Repsol Waylet is the most notable.