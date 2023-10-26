How much do we Mexicans earn monthly, and what do we spend it on? The answer will depend on social class, lifestyle, social, cultural, historical and geographical conditions.

Mexico is a country of diversity, and this diversity also has an impact on salaries, income, and expenses. However, the National Survey of Household Income and Expenses (ENIGH) “unifies” this diversity that exists among the Mexican population, and according to its statistics, A Mexican family has a quarterly income of approximately 63,695 pesos, which translates into an income of 21,231 pesos.

The Survey also specifies that those who contribute the most income to the family are the population sector that includes those between 40 and 59 years of age. They are followed by those aged 60 or over, and those aged 30 to 39.

The gender issue here reaffirms the existing gap, because despite the efforts and everything that is stated, men earn more. According to Inegi, Men have an approximate quarterly income of 29,285 pesoscontrary to the 19 thousand 018 pesos of women.

But what do Mexicans spend their income on?

According to the Inegi survey, On average, Mexicans spend 60,263 pesoswhich would be broken down as follows:

39 thousand 965 pesos in current monetary expenditure 10 thousand 931 pesos in non-monetary expenditure 9 thousand 367 pesos in financial and capital expenditures

Current expenses monetary and non-monetaryare broken down like this:

Food and beverages: 15,059 pesos Transportation and communications: 7,714 pesos Education and recreation: 3,921 pesos Housing and services: 3,793 pesos Personal care: 3,075 pesos Cleaning and home: 2,432 pesos Clothing: one thousand 523 pesos

