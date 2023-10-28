Santa Fe Clan has become one of the most listened to Mexican rappers in the country, in addition to continuing to grow by giant steps in music, becoming heard in several Latin American countries, in addition to the fact that a few months ago he had the opportunity to accompany the “Canelo” Alvarez in his presentation of the fight against Jermell Charlo.

The interpreter of “Here I am” He has earned a great financial fortune through effort, dedication and discipline, to such an extent that today he has his own company. That is why also He can indulge himself, just as he did recently where he bought several items of clothing such as tennis shoes and clothes for himself and his family.

Angel Quezadareal name of the artist, visited the famous store youtuber BERTH-OH where it sells a wide variety of high-priced tennis shoes and clothing, since many of these items are special editions.

The YouTuber JuanBert carries out a dynamic with different celebrities in which they buy a large number of items, in addition to which at the end they review the price to see if they manage to exceed the amount of money that someone has spent the most in the store.

This is what the tennis shoes that the Santa Fe Klan will donate to the Red Cross cost

One of the tennis shoes he grabbed They cost 200 thousand pesoswhich have such a high cost because they are from a designer who worked with Louis Vuitton.

“He is a designer named Virgil Abloh and he died recently, he had cancer. Before he died he worked at Louis Vuitton, then he collaborated with Nike and they made these Air Force Ones,” the YouTuber explained.

The artist had to pay a total amount of 529,830 pesos, although Some of the amount will be donated to the Mexican Red Cross.

“We are about to know the total: 529 thousand, half a million in tennis shoes and clothing. But this, which is almost 50 percent, will be donated at some point to the Red Cross,” said Berth.

Finally Santa Fe Klan He mentioned that he likes to help people who need it most, so he decided to support after the Red Cross contacted him.

“I like to support the breed in what is needed, I think the Red Cross sent me the email and it’s cool, it occurred to me. And I’m going to feature them in a video soon.”

