The Mexican movie theater chain Cinépolis reported that in the first nine months of 2023, that is, From January to September, the average ticket price in the film industry was 67.51 pesos; while in Cinépolis the average cost was 68.61 pesos, which corresponds to a weight above the industry average.

Furthermore, he reported that At the end of 2019, the average price in the industry was 54.46 pesos, Comparing it with the 67.51 pesos in 2023, it is obtained that the cost of a movie ticket increased 24%, just with the average costs per ticket.

So when considering that the accumulated inflation between 2019 and 2023 was 26.2%, the increase of 24% in the ticket price, “In real terms it has had a slight depreciation,” according to the film company’s statement.

Notably Cinépolis reported that the ticket price depends on the socioeconomic context where the cinema is located, stating that the average ticket price, so far this year, It is below “50 pesos”.

Pointing out that although they have rooms with average prices above 150 pesos, such as: VIP Arcos Bosques in Mexico City, VIP Andares in Guadalajara, VIP Miyana in CDMX or VIP Plaza Satélite in the State of Mexico; They also have rooms where the average price is below 40 pesos, such as: Paso Limón in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas; Tezozómoc in Valle de Chalco, State of Mexico; Plaza los Titanes in Monterrey and Churubusco in CDMX.

MV

