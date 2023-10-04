The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is one of the most anticipated of the year. His production house, Blumhouse Productions, did not want to skimp on resources, but rather invested enough to live up to the fans’ expectations, making it one of the company’s most expensive projects.

Blumhouse Productions is known for using a shoestring budget and delivering a final product whose revenue far exceeds production costs, all without compromising quality. However, with Five Nights at Freddy’s there was a different treatment.

Why did it cost so much to make the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie?

Apparently the founder and CEO of Blumhouse Productions, Jason Blum, knew that there was a lot of potential in the project, so he invested around $20 million to make it a reality. This figure is extremely high if we consider the history of Blumhouse Productions.

The high cost was due to the manufacturing of the animatronic costumes, which were carried out by the professional studio Jim Henson Studios (The Muppets, Sesame Street, Bear in the Big Blue House, etc.).

To put it in context, other horror films like Annabelle ($6.5 million), Annabelle 2: The Creation ($15 million), The Child ($10 million) cost much less to produce, as did other Blumhouse Productions hits like M3gan ($12 million), Run away! ($4.5 million), Silence ($1 million), CAM ($1 million), Paranormal Activity ($15 million), The Hunt ($18.2 million), Glass ($20 million) and Halloween Kills: The Night Isn’t Over Yet ($20 million).

However, the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie does not surpass The Exorcist: Believers, which had a production cost of $30 million and will curiously also be released this October.

Taking into account the above and that the project took more than 8 years to develop, it is understandable why no one trusted the project. Fortunately, Blum and his team managed to pull it off and in a very few days you will be able to see it in theaters.

Do you think the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie will be a success? Tell us in the comments.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie will be released on October 27, 2023. You can find more news related to this series by visiting this page.

