Packing your bags, checking in, having your identity documents checked, or even the specific permits that are necessary in certain destinations… Taking a trip involves a lot of preparations that it is best to have well defined before starting our adventure. But what happens with the data on our smartphone? Although in our daily lives we do not pay much attention to their consumption, either because we have an unlimited rate or because we are constantly within the range of WiFi networks, when we take a trip abroad it is one of the main questions we must ask. perform us.

The first step is to make sure that we will have a data rate available. Although most traditional companies currently offer us roaming included in practically all of their rates, the reality is that it always has different limitations that can put us in a bind at the most inopportune moment. Luckily, thanks to eSIMs, not having data when we travel is not an option.

eSIM cards for traveling

Virtual SIM cards allow us to contract data rates whose price varies depending on the region we are going to visit, ensuring coverage in almost the entire world. And, furthermore, with the possibility of continuing to use our most common communication applications, such as WhatsApp, without having to change our phone number.

Currently, most smartphone manufacturers have developed most of their mid-range and high-end models compatible with this technology, which is why it is becoming more and more widespread. Once we have chosen between the different options that exist on the market, the next step is to select the rate, the price of which will vary depending on our destination and the number of days we are going to be there. Once we have made our selection and Once the corresponding rate has been paid, we will have to scan a QR code that the company itself will generate and, just a few seconds later, we will be able to start using our new rate.

It is at this point that the classic question arises: How much data should I hire? What is the amount of data that can be consumed abroad doing the activities of an average tourist? Well, below, we make a first approximation to offer you a range of options that can adapt to your needs.

How much data do I need to travel?

The first step is to identify the most common tasks we perform when we travel. Some of them are the following:

Google Maps to locate ourselves and trace routes from point A to point B depending on the chosen medium. Carry out queries on Google to find out specific information about a specific site. Like an address, phone number, or schedule. Social networks and messaging applications: Sharing our moments through Instagram or WhatsApp is increasingly common and helps us stay connected with our environment regardless of the number of kilometers that separate us. Listen to streaming music through different applications.

If we use Statista data, currently the daily consumption of applications in Spain as of October 2022 is slightly more than three hours, so we will use this base to carry out the calculation of the necessary data and we will distribute it equitably between the set of actions mentioned previously.

Use Google Maps 45 minutes per day can cost approximately 45 MB per day. If we extrapolate it to an entire week, we would find ourselves with 315 MB that we dedicate solely to this activity.

Consult through Google Any type of information that may be useful on the trip represents an expense of 75 MB, reaching 525 MB. The social networks and messaging applications They are the ones that consume the most. Per day, with very moderate use, it could be more than 150 MB. If we multiply the amount by 7 days, we will obtain a consumption slightly greater than one gigabyte.

Listen to music It could be about 113 MB if we do not have the playlists downloaded, so we would have to add 791 MB.

According to this estimate, we would obtain a weekly consumption very close to 3GB, which would have to be the basis on which to calculate the total consumption based on the duration of our trip. However, it is worth keeping in mind that as mobile phones have improved their cameras, the weight of photographs is increasing. And although publications on social networks or sending files through messaging applications compress and reduce the resolution, if we are used to using these applications often, our data demand could skyrocket considerably.

As a summary, we could say that, to cover the basic needs of any traveler, an eSIM with between 3 to 5 GB of data could be more than enough for a week. However, if we take advantage of the options we have to contract unlimited data rates, and we can afford it, it could be a good injection of peace of mind.

What if I want to share data with my computer to telework?

As teleworking has spread, more and more people are taking advantage of the opportunity to travel the world with their laptop while carrying out their professional tasks. However, in this case, the picture changes drastically.

Currently, most of the browsers we use on our smartphone adapt the versions of their web pages to optimize the number of resources they need. Therefore, the data consumption they present is much lower than the versions that we consult from our computer. And, in general, this rule is fulfilled in any action we take from our mobile phone and our computer.

To telework by sharing a mobile connection, we must opt ​​for unlimited data rates, avoid any limitations in this regard, since daily actions such as video calls can considerably reduce the amount of data available on our card.