He Afore can be an excellent tool for those who encounter a economic problem or in cases where there is no job that provides income every fortnight. If you find yourself in a similar situation, here you can find out how to request the savings that the Afore has.

READ: SAT could eliminate your RFC if you commit these offenses

Requirements to request a withdrawal from the Afore due to unemployment

The first thing is to make a prelicitud on the website of the National Commission of the Retirement Savings System (Consar)or go to one of your offices Afore. You must have a official identificationa bank statement with CLABE and the prelicitud. Following that, the Afore will carry out the management before the IMSS.

READ: Everything about the “Bills Plan” that was activated after Hurricane “Otis”

How much money can I get?

You can request the equivalent of 30 days of the base contribution salary. It is also possible to choose 90 days of salary from the last 250 weeks of contributions or the 11.5% of the resources accumulated in the subaccount retirement, old age and advanced age.

Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel

SV

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions