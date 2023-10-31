There is less and less time until the arrival aguinaldothat payment that formal sector workers receive in December. This payment is a right established in the Federal Worker Law, so yes or yes you have to receive it no later than December 20.

This benefit arose in 1970, prior to this date only some employers gave a certain amount of money to their employees because it was Christmas time, but it was not mandatory. At the moment, The payment of the bonus for the private sector is a minimum of 15 days of salarywhile for the public sector, the minimum amount is 40 days.

Generally, this payment is anticipated with great enthusiasm because it is extra income that can be used to pay off debts, buy groceries or gifts for the Christmas season. However, there are many doubts regarding its payment.

How much bonus do I get if I didn’t work all year?

The Federal labor law points out that employees who, for any reason, do not work all year round, have the right to payment of the proportional part of the bonus, according to the time worked.

If the employment relationship has only lasted three months, you must calculate the proportional part of the bonus. You can do this calculation by dividing the number of days of the annual expected amount by 365 days a year. The result is then multiplied by the number of days worked in the year (90 days in the case of three months), including weekly breaks and holidays.

In summary, the formula to calculate the proportional bonus is the following:

The amount of your daily salary for the 15 days divided by 365. The result is multiplied by the days you did work.

