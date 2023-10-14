We have received a curious message related to one of Nintendo’s most notable franchises. We are actually talking about Pokémon. You can also consult all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch (2023).

So far, numerous different Pokémon have been added, both common, rare and legendary, along with their types. Below you can see a small summary of how many Pokémon, both common and legendary, types and generations exist today.

How many Pokémon are there currently?

So far the national PokéDex It has a total of 905 different Pokémon, legendary and unique included. Despite this, it should be noted that with the new Pokémon shown in the Paldea region, the total number could rise to 915.

On the other hand, the total number of legendaries is 60 not counting Koraidon and Miraidon, which will be officially added with the arrival of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

How many types of Pokémon are there?

The Fairy type being the most recent, In total there are 18 different types. Below you can see a list with all of them:

Steel Water Bug Dragon Electric Ghost Fire Fairy Ice Fighting Normal Plant Psychic Rock Sinister Earth Flying Poison

How many different generations are there?

Until now 9 generations have been confirmedPaldea being the last.

