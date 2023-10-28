Whether because you have just seen the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie or because you want to discover the entire universe before seeing the film in theaters, it is a good time to do it, since the series is made up of several video games.

In total there are 16 games of the series, which is a lot if we take into account that it originally premiered in 2014. In fact, only in 2020 the series did not have any new games or DLC. Currently all of them can be played except for Youtooz Presents: Five Nights at Freddy’san augmented reality experience to promote collectible products from the series.

How many Five Nights at Freddy’s games are there and where to play them?

Below we leave you with a complete list of all the games in the series by release date, as well as the platforms on which they are available.

Five Nights at Freddy’s (2014) — PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC y móviles (iOS, Android).

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (2014) — PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC y móviles (iOS, Android).

Five Nights at Freddy’s 3 (2015) — PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC y móviles (iOS, Android).

Five Nights at Freddy’s 4 (2015) — PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC y móviles (iOS, Android).

FNaF World (2016) — PC y móviles (Android).

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location (2016) — PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC y móviles (iOS, Android).

Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator (2017) — PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC y móviles (iOS, Android).

Ultimate Custom Night (2018) — PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC y móviles (iOS, Android).

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted (2019) — PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, Oculus Quest y móviles (Android).

Five Nights at Freddy’s AR: Special Delivery (2019) — móviles (iOS, Android).

Freddy in Space 2 (2019) — PC.

Security Breach: Fury’s Rage (2021) — PC.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach (2021) — PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC, móviles (iOS, Android) y Google STADIA (ya no está disponible).

Youtooz Presents: Five Nights at Freddy’s (2022) — móviles (iOS, Android; ya no está disponible).

FNAF: The Movie: The Game (Freddy in Space 3: Chica in Space, 2023) — PC.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 — PlayStation 5 (PlayStation VR2, todavía no disponible).

You should take into account that it would be possible to play titles that originally came out on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One also on PlayStation 5 y Xbox Series X|Sthanks to backward compatibility, but in the list we only put the versions specifically for which they were originally released.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise has released 16 games

Five Nights at Freddy’s lore is also in books, comics and more products

It is important to mention that there is also DLC for some games such as Ruin (Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, 2023), Curse of Dreadbear (Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted, 2019) o Freddy in Space (FNaF World, 2019) that we do not consider as separate video games (therefore they do not appear on the list), but that offer more details of the universe or subseries or spinoffs were derived from them.

Of course, the universe or lore of Five Nights at Freddy’s goes beyond video games, as there are also books, comics and even an official cookbook that was published a few months ago. So if you want to get to know the series fully or become a fan, there is a lot of material to consume.

In case you missed it: a new Five Nights at Freddy’s game could be on the way.

How many Five Nights at Freddy’s titles have you played? Tell us in the comments.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie will be released on October 26, 2023. You can find more news related to this series by visiting this page.

