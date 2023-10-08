Sent off for a “serious foul play”, the Rossoneri goalkeeper will be disqualified and will certainly miss the match against Juve. Is the one with Napoli also at risk? Here’s what the regulation says

Michele Antonelli

8 October – MILAN

Lone league leaders Milan arrive at the break with several reasons to smile, but also with some absences to deal with from a Juve perspective. In the next few days, Stefano Pioli will start working on the big match with the players available, while waiting for the national teams. However, against the Bianconeri, the coach will not have Theo Hernandez and Maignan available, both suspended. More than a few fans have been wondering about the goalkeeper’s absence in the last few hours with a recurring question: “How many games will he miss?”.

The rules

—

The highlights of the last minutes of Genoa-Milan are now strange. The goalkeeper was sent off after a very dangerous foul on Ekuban, with a direct red card from referee Piccinini for what the regulations define as a “serious foul play”. Maignan will therefore certainly miss the match against Juve and in this case the protocol helps to understand the sports judge’s provision. The definition of “serious foul play” means “a tackle that endangers the safety of an opponent, or committed with disproportionate force or brutality”. A different case compared to “violent conduct”, which implies a voluntary attitude of the player involved in the foul.

disqualification

—

The attack of the French goalkeeper on the opponent was very harsh, but it is part of the dynamics of the game and there seems to be an absence of violent conduct, discriminating for the addition of further disqualifications. It is therefore reasonable to think that the player can only miss the direct clash with Juve, consequently becoming available for Napoli, and that Pioli and Milan also expect a one-match ban.

October 8 – 1pm

