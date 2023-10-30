Denpasar Voice – It has been widely reported that only 1 club will be relegated in Liga 1 2023/2024.

This also sparked emotions among Indonesian football fans.

Remember, last season, League 1 did not enforce club relegation.

However, after confirmation, the General Chairperson (Ketum) of PSSI finally confirmed that PSSI still adheres to the applicable provisions.

“PSSI firmly adheres to the applicable provisions that promotion and relegation are three teams. There is no bargaining about that!” said Erick Thohir, quoted from Instagram @gozipbola.

He emphasized that the competition system is still the same as the previous rules, there are no changes, namely 3 clubs will be relegated to League 2. (*/Dinda)