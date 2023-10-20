Super Mario Bros. Wonder is now available for Nintendo Switch, and if you have already embarked on your adventure in the Flower KingdomYou will surely want to know How long will it take you to complete all the levels? of which the title is composed. Therefore, as part of our complete guide to the game, we bring you that information right here.

How long does Super Mario Bros. Wonder last?

Super Mario Bros. Wonder It is made up of more than a hundred levels spread across several worlds. Although each level is short in duration, the truth is that they are all full of secretswhich makes the game a very replayable adventurealso with friends and people from all over the world.

To get to the end of the story Super Mario Bros. Wonder we will need a total of 10 hourssomewhat less if we use functions that facilitate the game such as certain badges or special characters (the colored Yoshi and the Caco Gazapo).

If what we want is to complete the game 100%, then the duration can extend until 3 or 8 p.m.depending on our skill level and how quickly we find all collectibles in the game (such as the flower coins or the hidden wonder seeds in the different levels).

And that’s it! We remind you that Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a great revolution in 2D platform games and you can consult our analysis of the game right here, see you soon!