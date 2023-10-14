The Afore is one of the most important labor rights, therefore it is very necessary to learn how to manage these accounts. Let’s start by understanding what the Afore is, according to article 18 of the Retirement Savings Systems Law: “They are financial entities constituted as commercial companies that are dedicated exclusively, habitually and professionally to managing individual accounts and channeling resources. of the subaccounts that comprise them in terms of social security laws, as well as managing investment companies.”

READ: Condusef: So you can say goodbye to a debt in 5 steps

There are some banks that own Afores and despite that you have to understand that These are not any type of insurer or financial entity, since they will only serve to manage and invest workers’ resources. That is why The Afore is only an individual account that accumulates throughout active working life

Taking the above into consideration, you should know that, if the Afore account is in a bank and in the event that the owner dies, the money can be inherited.

READ: Why is the minimum wage higher on the border?

He IMSS (Mexican Institute of Social Security and the Security Institute) and the ISSSTE (Social Services of State Workers) are the ones who provide the laws that clarify who can inherit the Afores in the event of the death of the account owner.

Regarding voluntary contributions to the Afores, the substitute beneficiaries are determined by the employer and they are the ones who will have access to the money. These beneficiaries will have up to 10 years to claim the account resources and if no one is responsible for claiming the money, the amounts become the property of the IMSS.

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions