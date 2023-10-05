When Jens and the examiner arrive at a T-junction, Kamps starts to behave more disruptively. When sizing up, he parks the car right next to the exam car: “My vision had completely disappeared. I couldn’t see anything. He deliberately hindered me,” says Jens. Even when he had to perform the special task of ‘turning backwards’, this was made impossible by Kamps’ car: he had placed his car a meter behind Jens’s, so that he could no longer move in any direction. The examiner had enough: “He called 112 and my exam was over.”