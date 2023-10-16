loading…

GAZA – The many tunnels under Gaza are best known as routes used to smuggle goods from Egypt and launch attacks on Israel.

But there is a second underground network that the Israel Defense Forces calls the “Gaza metro.” It is a vast maze of tunnels, several kilometers underground, used to transport people and goods; for storing rockets and ammunition; and houses Hamas command and control centers, all of which are far from the sights of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) surveillance aircraft and drones.

1. Has a length of 500 km



Hamas in 2021 claimed to have built 500 kilometers of tunnels under Gaza, although it is unclear whether this figure is accurate or not. If true, Hamas’ underground tunnels would be less than half the length of New York City’s subway system.

“This is a very complex network of tunnels, very large – very large – in a rather small area,” said Daphne Richemond-Barak, a professor at Israel’s Reichman University and an expert on underground warfare, as reported by CNN.

2. Solution to the Land, Sea and Air Blockade by Israel



Gaza has been under a land, sea and air blockade by Israel, as well as a land blockade by Egypt, since 2007 and is believed to lack the type of large machinery usually used to build tunnels deep underground.

Experts say that diggers using basic equipment likely dug deep underground to excavate the network, which is connected to electricity and reinforced with concrete. Israel has long accused Hamas of diverting concrete intended for civilian and humanitarian purposes for tunnel construction.

Hamas critics also say that the group’s massive spending on tunnels could have been used to fund the construction of civilian bomb shelters or early warning networks like those across Israel’s borders.

3. Support Asymmetric War



Tunnels have been an interesting tool of warfare since the Middle Ages. Currently they offer struggle groups like Hamas an advantage in asymmetric warfare, thereby negating some of the technological advantages of more advanced militaries like the IDF.

4. Built on the Most Populous City in the World



