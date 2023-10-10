loading…

Hamas uses simple drones that are cheap but effective in penetrating Israel’s defenses. Photo/Telegram/Insider

GAZA – Video circulated by Hamas shows that a simple fleet of drones helped pave the way for a massive and deadly attack on Israel over the weekend.

Rockets, paragliders and ground troops made up the bulk of Hamas’ weekend offensive, which IDF spokeswoman Major Libby Weiss called “the largest massacre of Israeli civilians since the founding of the state.”

“But cheap drones appear to have formed a vanguard that is likely a key tactical element of a broader attack,” Cornell University drone expert James Patton Rogers told Insider.

There is a lot of video material circulating online that suggests extensive use of drones.

Although largely unverified, analysis conducted by private drone intelligence agency DroneSec suggests that there are two main types of drones in use – cheap FPV drones equipped with explosives, and newer fixed-wing drones that appear to have been used as loitering munitions. .

The description and chronology of its use is still emerging. But experts, along with Hamas’ own allies, say they were deployed early to help militants cross the border.

DroneSec’s analysis of the footage concluded that armed FPV drones were likely used in the destruction of communications towers and border posts, and one video even showed the precision dropping of explosives directly onto a machine gun turret.

Patton Rogers said that Hamas appeared to have very carefully checked the points where guard towers, security towers, border posts, communications towers, CCTV cameras – which have facial recognition – were located.

“And drones were sent in early to destroy a number of these key targets,” Rogers said.