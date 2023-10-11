Behind every iconic hero and villain, there is a game that inspired them. Discover the surprising influence that Final Fantasy VII had on Baldur’s Gate

Did you know Final Fantasy VIIa JRPG titan, left an indelible mark on the classic Western role-playing game Baldur’s Gate? No, it’s not the plot of a fanfic. It is an account of video game development and the creative competitiveness that fuels its worlds.

James Ohlen and the game that changed Baldur’s Gate

James Ohlen, the lead designer of Baldur’s Gate, was looking for something more, something that was missing from his game. And it was in that moment of introspection that Dermot Clarke, a producer at Interplay, issued him a challenge. Have you played Final Fantasy VII? The words echoed in her mind until she relented and explored Cloud and Sephiroth’s world.

Ohlen admitted: “I am very competitive. I played Final Fantasy VII and thought, ‘My God, these characters make our characters look like cardboard. This is terrible'”. Upon discovering this, he got the spark at BioWare to give life and depth to the characters of Baldur’s Gate. Some, like Jaheira, became icons that are still celebrated by fans today.

BioWare got to work. Inspired by the iconic characters of Final Fantasy VII, like Cloud and Sephiroth, who had conquered players with their complexity and depth, Baldur’s Gate underwent a transformation. The influence of Square Enix’s epic was so powerful that it led BioWare to overhaul and redesign the NPCs and his teammates.

It is interesting to note how each legacy has evolved. While Square Enix continues to expand the Final Fantasy universe with a trilogy of remakes, James Ohlen has changed course. After attempting to retire in 2018, Wizards Of The Coast tempted him to return. Since 2020, he leads Archetype Entertainment, a division of WotC, in which he is working on a science fiction RPG.

The digital horizon: Final Fantasy Remake and Baldur’s Gate 3, the jewels of the future

The universe of video games continues to expand, and two titles, in particular, are destined to shine in this expanding firmament. Let’s talk about the anticipated launch of the second part of the Final Fantasy VII Remake for 2024 and the incredible success it has achieved Baldur’s Gate 3.

Released the first part in 2020, the remake trilogy of Final Fantasy VII has kept fans in suspense. With the arrival of its second part in 2024, the world is eager to reunite with Cloud, Tifa and the rest of the team. Expectations are through the roof, especially after the cliffhanger with which the first installment ended. Square Enix holds in its hands not only the fate of iconic characters but also the hopes of millions of fans. This second part is rumored to be larger and offer a deeper experience, truly taking advantage of the power of the new generation of consoles.

On the other hand, Baldur’s Gate 3 has emerged as a phenomenon. Since its release, this title has broken multiple sales records and received praise from critics and fans alike. Developed by Larian Studios, the game has managed to capture the essence of the classic role-playing game and take it to new heights.. The impact of Baldur’s Gate 3 has been such that it has revitalized interest in role-playing games on PC and consoles, showing that the franchise still has a lot to offer.

Two Worlds, One Destiny These two titles, although belonging to subgenres other than RPG, are charting the future of the world of video games. Final Fantasy and Baldur’s Gate are more than just titles; They are legacies that continue to be written. And on this journey into the future, fans have much to look forward to and even more to discover.