Hamas uses underground tunnels to smuggle weapons and basic necessities to Gaza residents. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Hamas, officially known as Harakat al-Muqawama al-Islamiyya (Islamic Resistance Movement), is a political and military organization based in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas has a long history in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and has received international attention due to its frequent involvement in armed confrontations.

However, an important question that arises is how the Hamas militant group obtained the weapons they used in the conflict.

Sources of Hamas Weapons

1. Smuggled Through Tunnels

One of Hamas’ main sources of weapons is through tunnels connecting Gaza with Egypt.

Although Israel has attempted to damage and seal these tunnels, Hamas has used this network of tunnels to import weapons, ammunition and other goods.

These underground tunnels are also used to smuggle other goods such as food, medicine and fuel.

2. Local Production

Hamas also has the ability to produce weapons locally. They have developed an independent weapons industry, including the manufacture of missiles, mortars, rifles and ammunition.

Local production allows them to meet most of their weapons needs without having to rely on supplies from outside the Gaza region.

3. Foreign Aid

Hamas has received support from certain countries and groups in the Middle East region.

Several countries and entities, such as Iran and Sudan, are said to have provided financial support and weapons to Hamas.

This foreign aid allows Hamas to access modern and advanced weapons that may be difficult to produce locally.