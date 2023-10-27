As the leaves fall and the cold sets in, many households are faced with a nagging question: Should we keep the heating on all day or is it more efficient to turn it on only when necessary? This concern is not only motivated by convenience, but also by the desire to save on bills and be kinder to the environment.

Homes are getting smarter: with connected windows, advanced thermostats and next-generation heating systems. At first glance, maintaining a constant temperature seems like the logical choice, right? The reality is that it is not always like this: It depends on the heating system.

Technology advances, and with it, our options. If we were previously worried about returning to a freezing house, smart thermostats now offer us practical solutions. Programming the power on 15 minutes before your arrival or when you wake up ensures a warm environment instantly.

Now, the answer to the oft-repeated question: Is it more efficient to keep the house warm by avoiding the effort involved in reheating a cold house for our heating?once again it is about achieving a balance and in the context and reflection.

What type of heating system do you have?

Generally, keeping the heating on 24 hours a day is an unnecessary expense.. On the one hand, we don’t spend as much time at home, on the other hand, at night we can wrap ourselves up. The logic behind the premise is that to maintain the temperature the system will have a hard time heating the house again, but that, precisely, depends on the system, its efficiency, the house and our habits.

If you have central heating in your building The answer is probably that keeping the heating on all day is an unnecessary expense. For many reasons, first of all the heat is distributed evenly throughout the structure, and if you are also on the top floor you will retain more heat. Night or work hours are optimal to turn off the heating.

In the case of individual heatingYou will have other questions to ask yourself: is it electric or gas? In the case of electric radiators, which are already expensive, they can benefit from the night rate and could work better on a sustained basis, as long as the degrees are lower. With gas, it depends on the equipment. You will have to do tests, but at night you should almost turn it off.

Keep the house tightly closed, purge and use smart thermostats

In any case, there is a constant, By maintaining the temperature we get used to the pleasant heat in the home and this leads us to spend more. We can fall into opening windows without realizing it, not wearing enough clothing, and other types of mistakes that we would not make if we had the heating turned off.

What is the best solution? The smart thermostat and the study: Know what type of heating we have, our ideal temperature and that of each room individually, not constantly turning the system on and off, nor exceeding the degrees, knowing the price of gas or electricity, the characteristics of our house, the time We pass through it and also properly bleed the radiators.