Las SAT debts They can be complex if we do not keep adequate monitoring, however, by understanding the appropriate tools we can clear up any doubts about pending payments without having to go to an accountant.

The first step to follow is to identify the income and expenses in order to be clear about your numbers. Keep track of all the income you have, both salary and additional income, as well as your monthly expenses of any kind.

Following this it will be useful to review the previous tax returnsin case you have done them, so you can see if there are any amount pending payment.

The SAT portal offers various tools so that we can organize all this information in the best way. In this you can review your “Tax Situation” and use the “My Accounts” tool, which has the function of keeping this record of income and expenses, as well as calculating taxes and balances in favor.

If after following these recommendations you still have doubts about your financial situation then Do not hesitate to contact an accountant who can support you in a personalized way.

