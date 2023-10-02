That a mobile phone stops receiving security updates is what many specialists consider the expiration date of the device. Because, when that moment arrives, you can no longer use the terminal safely. You are left exposed to a virus, malware or any other type of problem that puts you in a critical situation. Therefore, it is better that you know how to find out the date on which it will happen to your mobile. Because one thing is clear: no one is saved.

Resorting to purchasing the latest model of a mobile phone is not only advisable because of its features, but also because you know that the device is further from its end. It happens not only with smartphones, but with practically any technology, although not always for security reasons. If you can anticipate that day to arrive, you will ensure that the investment in your mobile will be much more productive. And being prepared for that moment also helps.

There are several important factors

In the title we tell you about the period in which you will stop receiving security updates because it is what we consider most relevant when it comes to use the mobile phone in a calm way. But there are other factors that will determine whether your terminal becomes obsolete at a greater or lesser speed. For example, the moment at which the terminal stops receiving updates to its operating system also influences, a factor that, however, brands are increasingly trying to extend.

If we talk about operating systems, Samsung’s Galaxy guarantee updates for four years, while Google’s Pixel stays at three. Apple’s iPhones do not establish certain ranges, but the launch of the latest iOS along with the new iPhone 15 Pro has confirmed that there are devices from five years ago that are still going to be updated. This is, overall, very good news. But let’s not forget that security updates are, beyond other factors, the most important.

Your cell phone still has a lot of life

Don’t be shocked to see that with a Google Pixel you only have a guaranteed three-year period in which you will receive updates. It may sound bad, but that will only mean that you will not have the new functions of the operating system and that you will miss out on some features. Therefore, it is not so relevant (although it is likely that some apps will stop working for you…). With security updatesthe lifespan is much more guaranteed, since these are received even on devices that stopped changing operating systems a long time ago.

Therefore, you can calm down. Typically, once a mobile device has stopped receiving operating system updates, it still continues to receive security support from the manufacturer for several more years. In the case of the Google Pixel that we have mentioned, The manufacturer guarantees a total of five years. Therefore, you will have two years of security coverage once you are no longer receiving Android updates. If we talk about the Samsung Galaxy, an additional year is added to the four years of operating system to remain within the same five years as with the Pixel. And, thirdly, we have iPhones, whose period of receiving security updates is not established on paper. As is already known, Apple prefers not to get wet and have a certain margin of flexibility to act in one way or another depending on each case. Typically, what we tend to see is that iPhones continue to receive security updates for a year or two after they stop getting new versions of iOS.

But what does it mean when your iPhone has stopped receiving security updates? Without iOS updates you already know that you will not have the new functions, but without the latest security patches you will be left unprotected against possible threats. This does not mean that, from the first moment, you are going to suffer a virus or an infection that ends up leaving your cell phone behind. It is possible that you can go a year, two or even longer without suffering any type of problem. But you never know. In that type of case you are already exposing yourself to randomness and not knowing if your terminal will end up with a virus or not. Of course, it is not highly advisable to voluntarily expose yourself to this situation. Many of the hacker attacks carried out on mobile phones are on users who still use terminals that are no longer being updated in terms of security. Cybercriminals know this, so they attack the weakest rival.

If you find yourself in that type of situation and still do not want to change your mobile phone for a better one, it is recommended that you reduce the use of apps or browsing certain pages to a minimum. It would also be advisable to reduce the sensitive information you have on the device as much as possible, activate any security measures what you can and be careful. If you do not know if your mobile phone has become obsolete, we recommend that you visit the endoflife.date website. Its function is simple: keep a record of all those devices whose life span has reached its end. You can browse through several categories and thus find your mobile, indicating both the date on which its life ended and whether it still receives support.