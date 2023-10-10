loading…

GAZA – The fighting between Israel and Hamas, which launched a surprise attack on Saturday, is the latest in seven decades of war and conflict between Israel and the Palestinians that has drawn in outside powers and shaken the wider Middle East.

Here are 7 facts that explain the beginning of the Hamas conflict against Israel.

1. Starting from the establishment of the State of Palestine in 1948



According to Reuters, this conflict brings together Israeli demands for security in a region they have long considered hostile territory with Palestinian aspirations to have their own state.

Israel’s founding father, David Ben-Gurion, proclaimed the modern State of Israel on May 14, 1948, establishing a safe haven for Jews fleeing persecution and seeking a national home in a land they had felt close ties to for generations .

Palestinians lament Israel’s creation as a Nakba, or catastrophe, that resulted in the dispossession of their property and thwarted their dreams of statehood.

In the war that followed, some 700,000 Palestinians, half the Arab population of the British-controlled Palestinian territories, fled or were driven from their homes, ending up in Jordan, Lebanon and Syria as well as in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem. .

Israel, a close US ally, denies claims that it evicted Palestinians from their homes and said they were attacked by five Arab countries a day after the state’s creation. A ceasefire pact stopped fighting in 1949 but there was no formal peace.

Palestinians who remained in the current war make up the Arab-Israeli community, which makes up 20% of Israel’s population.

2. The Israeli Conflict Involves Many Arab Countries



In 1967, Israel launched a preemptive strike against Egypt and Syria, launching the Six Day War. Israel has occupied the West Bank, Arab East Jerusalem, which it captured from Jordan, and the Golan Heights in Syria since then.

In 1973, Egypt and Syria attacked Israeli positions along the Suez Canal and the Golan Heights, starting the Yom Kippur War. Israel repulsed both armies within three weeks.