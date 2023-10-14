loading…

Hamas has a mini army capable of defeating Israel. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israeli troops ready to attack Gaza in a mission to eliminate Hamas will face increasingly capable opponents trained for years. Hamas is backed by an underground network of supporters that stretches far beyond the small enclave of Iran and its allied Arab groups.

Hamas’ deadly attack on southern Israel six days ago – unprecedented for the group in terms of planning and scale – was a devastating demonstration of the military expertise it has acquired since taking control of Gaza in 2007.

Here are 5 Hamas strategies to create a mini army capable of destroying the Israeli army.

1. Fully Supported by Iran both Money and Training



“Necessity is the mother of invention,” said Ali Baraka, a senior Hamas official, as reported by Reuters. He added that the group has long benefited from money and training from Iran and Iran’s regional proxies such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, while strengthening its own forces in Gaza.

Sources contacted by Reuters said that although Iran trained, armed and funded the group, there were indications that Tehran directed or authorized the October 7 attack.

“Zero-hour decisions, that is all in the hands of Hamas – but of course the general cooperation, training and preparations all come from Iran,” said a regional security source.

Iran admits it helped fund and train Hamas but denies any involvement in the attack, although it praises it.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said in an interview with Al Jazeera television last year that his group had received $70 million in military aid from Iran. “We have domestically produced rockets, but the long-range rockets come from abroad, from Iran, Syria and others via Egypt,” he added.

According to a 2020 US State Department report, Iran provides approximately USD 100 million annually to Palestinian groups, including Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and the Popular Front for the General Command for the Liberation of Palestine.

Israeli security sources said that Iran had significantly increased funding for Hamas’ military wing last year from $100 million to around $350 million a year.

2. Producing Weapons Locally



