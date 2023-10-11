One of the questions left by the series premiere of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, was how the favorite TWD character came to France

The first episode of The Walking Dead spin-off began with Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) adrift at sea and washing up on the coast of France. Very far from Commonwealth in Ohio. While Daryl toured the French countryside from Marseille to Lourdes. It wasn’t until the final scene of the premiere, set in a port in La Havre, northern France, that we received clues about “the American” who fell overboard in the Gulf of Cadiz.

We saw the ship’s captain (Grègory Kristoforoff) inform Madame Genet (Anne Charrier) that her prisoners escaped during a mutiny. We hear a French doctor (François Delaive) reveal that the ship was carrying zombie test subjects. And we learned that the doctor’s research was “largely destroyed.” Who destroyed a ship that took three years to become seaworthy? “His name was…Dixon,” the captain replied. But, Why was Daryl on a transatlantic ship transporting zombie test subjects overseas?

The explanation in the 5th episode of the spin-off

The answer to this question is revealed in the fifth episode of the series, “Deux Amours,” when Azlan, a member of The Union of Hope, guided Daryl and Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi) to The Nest in the north. While making the trip to Mont-Saint-Michel, Normandy, flashbacks revealed that Daryl was in Freeport, Maine, when his motorcycle ran out of fuel. A camouflage-clad man named Jones (Gilbert Glenn Brown) crossed paths with Daryl and took him to an auto repair shop, where he laid out the ground rules for a motley group of stray dogs: no fighting, no stealing, no sexual deviance. of any kind. “Children, elderly or short people will not be accepted. Five feet four inches is the limit. It is one liter of ethanol per head, or one liter for fresh ones.”

“What do you want them for, anyway?” asked Juno (John Ales), only to be told “this is none of your business.” As it turned out, Jones was working with the French doctor who had been conducting experiments on zombie test subjects for Genet. After contacting Carol (Melissa McBride) and promising to return to the Commonwealth within a week, Daryl set out with his crossbow and ropes to catch the walkers and deliver them enough fuel to return home. But when Daryl deduced that Juno murdered an inexperienced young man named TJ (Martin Martinez) to exchange his newly obtained trophy for an extra liter of gas, a fight broke out and landed Daryl and Juno in the brig of a freighter. The French doctor was on board conducting experiments on walkers.

Chaos at sea

The cargo: shipping containers filled with walkers. After seeing the French guards manning the ship throw a man to the affamès (the hungry) to be eaten alive. Daryl and Juno planned an escape and mutinied against the guards. Daryl unleashed the caged hungry on the crew before freeing the other prisoners, running to a lifeboat as zombies flooded the ship. During the chaos, the French doctor’s experiments broke loose. A super-strong walker variant broke free of its restraints, ran up the stairs, and ripped Juno apart with its bare hands, sending the lifeboat sinking into the ocean. Daryl fell overboard just as the ship exploded, tied himself to the capsized lifeboat, and floated across the Mediterranean Sea until he reached the coast of Marseille.

There are rumors of active ships entering and leaving La Havre, but the port is controlled by Genet and his Guerrier (warriors). If Daryl hopes to return home, he will need to take Laurent to The Nest in Mont-Saint-Michel so that Union de L’Espoir’s leader, the Buddhist monk Losang, can secure his passage back to the United States.

New episodes of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon premiere Sundays on AMC and AMC+.