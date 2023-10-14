Carol Danvers experienced tragic events that would give rise to her powers and lead her to become Captain Marvel.

Carol Danvers was Ms. Marvel in her early stages as a heroine

Join the conversation

It is undeniable that Carol Danvers sea one of Marvel’s most powerful heroines. In fact, his arsenal of abilities is very complete and has led to theorizing among fans about whether he has a real chance of winning a battle against Superman. Although a few years ago her popularity in Marvel was not very high, the premiere of the Captain Marvel movie in the UCM was one of the reasons that explains her notable presence today. Taking this into account, Carol Danvers It was not the first figure he has worn the mantle of Captain Marvel.

Carol Danvers was originally Ms. Marvel

The first Captain Marvel was Old Seaa Kree warrior who did not appear until 1967. Later, he would be Monica Rambeaualso known as Photon o Spectrumwho assumed Captain Marvel’s legacy in the 1980s. Carol Danvers, formerly called Ms. Marvel, was the third to take on that role and the way she got her powers is one of the most incredible in the character’s history.

The heroine Captain Marvel She was formerly known as the Air Force agent USA Carol Danvers and he didn’t come across his powers by chance. She developed them due to a series of circumstances surrounding cutting-edge alien technology. The origin of Carol Danvers’ powers It is a story full of tragedy that shows the best side about human determination. In the comic Marvel Super-Heroes #13, Carol Danvers was introduced as a United States Air Force officer who ended up joining her path with that of the Known Kree warrior Mar-Vell.

During a battle between Old Sea and an enemy Kree, Carol was caught in an explosion caused by a device called the Psyche-Magnetron. Although Old Sea protected her from as much harm as possible, the explosion altered her DNA, giving her a wide spectrum of incredible abilities. The events occurred during a fight between Old Sea y Yon-Rogg. Some powers of Captain Marvel They include superhuman strength, the power to fly, and energy absorption. At first she became the heroine Ms. Marvelbut Carol quickly adapted to her new form and joined the ranks of the Avengers.

Later in her story, Carol’s powers underwent a further transformation during an encounter with the invasive alien species Brood in the comic Uncanny X-Men #164. After being experimented on for a long time, her DNA merged with that of a white hole, a cosmic phenomenon that turned her into one of Marvel’s most powerful characters. This is how she became Binary, a cosmic entity that had complete dominion over the universe. It was not until Mar-Vell’s deathwhen he officially took over the role of Captain Marvelin honor of his mentor of Kree descent.

Although Carol Danvers was far from what it means to be a superhero, destiny was going to lead her to become Captain Marvelwho leads the current Marvel Avengers team. Carol Danvers She went from an ordinary Air Force officer to a powerful hero. Captain Marvel has become a beacon of hopewhich shows what it means true leadership and relentless determination.

Join the conversation