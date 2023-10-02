Let’s turn it around for a moment: what does Verstappen have to do not to become world champion?

Ted Kravitz already said it last year: Max Verstappen cannot become champion in a normal way. Of course, that was completely misunderstood and Mr. Kravitz was flat out canceled, as is the way of things in 2023 when you hear something that you don’t like or doesn’t suit you.

In Kravitz’s case, they were right (the British pit reporter deliberately stoked a fire), but that doesn’t mean he was wrong. Max Verstappen became world champion for the first time after a nerve-wracking season with a special – but not entirely uncontroversial – climax. Last year no one actually knew that he was world champion, including Verstappen himself.

How can Verstappen not become world champion?

Next weekend, Verstappen could theoretically become world champion. And the nice thing is, once again this is in an original way that has never been seen before. Our Max can become champion after a sprint race at Losail.

We will go through the different scenarios with you. To be clear: Verstappen really has to do his best if he doesn’t want to become world champion. This weekend – the Qatar GP – a sprint race is also planned. Everything depends on the performance of Pérez and Verstappen, as his teammate is the biggest ‘threat’.

Verstappen needs three points and then he is world champion. You can win 8 points with the sprint race, 1 point with the fastest race lap (provided you finish in the top 10) and 25 points with the win. So there is a good chance that Max will become champion this weekend with a considerable lead.

Pérez

If Max does not want to become champion in the sprint race, Pérez must win the race and Verstappen must achieve P7 or lower. If Pérez finishes second, Max must take P8 or lower. If Pérez finishes third and Verstappen does not want to become champion, he must finish outside the points. If Pérez finishes fourth (or lower), it doesn’t matter what the Dutchman does, he will be a three-time world champion.

You understand, the chance that Verstappen is not a champion after the sprint race is very small. Pérez is not someone who is always P2 behind Verstappen. We also cannot imagine that Max does not want to become world champion as quickly as possible. Then I show up at the start of the main race with a little hangover.

This article How can Verstappen NOT become world champion this weekend? first appeared on Ruetir.