Have a credit card It is currently of fundamental support for millions of people, as it is a financial tool that serves a variety of purposes, cHow to make purchases, have payment flexibility, have revolving credit, be able to make payments in a more secure way, among other things.

Something positive about credit cards is that using them well helps you build a credit history that over the years can allow you to access loans, mortgages or other forms of credit. However, not paying your credit card on time It can bring you negative things, because in addition to being charged interest, you will have a negative balance in the credit bureau.

The credit bureau is a company that is responsible for collecting and maintaining credit information on individuals and companies in various countries, whose main function is to provide credit reports to financial institutions, lenders and other service providers that grant credit to people or companies. .

These credit reports contain information about the credit history of an individual or entity, including details about loans, credit cards, payment history, outstanding debts, among others.

You should know that it is important to review your credit bureau at least once a year, this to confirm that your identity data is correct, in addition to also ruling out that there is an error in your history, which if there is an error you can do. a claim before the credit information companies.

You will also be able to know if you are on the blacklist, this after not paying the bank the loan that was made to you.

This is how you can request your credit bureau

Every person has the right to obtain a free special report every 12 months; Below we tell you how to request your credit bureau report:

You must first enter the site https://www.burodecredito.com.mx/

Then go to the option that says “Get your special credit report”. You must have a current credit card statement on hand, as they will ask for some information about your account, such as your credit limit. It is important “REMOVE” the selection of “Include me score” since it is an additional service with a cost. Once you fill out everything requested, your credit bureau data will appear.

Request your credit bureau from CONDUSEF

You can also request your credit bureau from the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) by sending some information via email. asesoria@condusef.gob.mx or by calling the number 55-53400-999.

It is necessary to have your CURP, INE, RFC and proof of address scanned on hand.

Response and instructions will be provided within up to five business days.

