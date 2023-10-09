

‘Judge’s verdict crucial’

He is the umpteenth alderman in a row who is responsible for the Gap in the Market and, like his predecessors, Jan-Herman Scholten saw plans pass by and fail. And tomorrow it will be make or break again, he knows. “The judge’s decision is crucial.” If it decides that the land exchange should go ahead, Haaksbergen can also continue. “A complete plan is already ready, with which we can go to the council this year,” he says about the plans of developers Nordwick and Roerink.

If the court rules differently, one of the many plans for the Gap in the Market will once again die an untimely death. “In that case, we will indeed have to go back to the drawing board.” And that is not the scenario the councilor is waiting for, he hopes that the hole will finally be filled. “Especially for Haaksbergen. So that there will be more excitement on the market again. Because as it stands now, it is simply not finished yet.”