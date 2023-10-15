Blizzard has been one of the companies in the video game industry that managed to forge the most interest and expectations almost two decades ago. The company was founded on the foundations of working by and for the players. Bringing emblematic titles like World of Warcraft, at the same time that the Diablo saga was burned into the memories of millions of players for years. And if we add to that the arrival of titles that have marked history such as Warcraft 3 and Overwatch (which won the GOTY for best game of the year in 2016), then we have the perfect cocktail of what could have been the best game development company of the moment.

And in fact, there was a time when for gamers, Blizzard Entertainment was at the top of the best video game companies in history. But the story, As recorded in the past, it has become a spiral of decline. Marked by embarrassing controversies, a maelstrom of darkness that ranged from abuse and harassment to manipulation, and countless events that, adding to the downward and unstoppable fall of its main franchises, have caused Activision Blizzard to go bankrupt and the end to become inevitable.

Blizzard’s first steps

Blizzard took its first steps as a game development and distribution company in the United States. In the beginning it was an independent company (although years later it was merged with Activision and renamed Activision Blizzard). Its foundation was on February 1, 1994. But the true beginnings of Blizzard derive from Silicon & Synapse in 1991. Founded by Michael Morhaime, Allen Adham, and Frank Pearce.

The company He began his career in video games and technologies by making ports of games for other studios. It was in 1993 when they made their first official titles under their own brand. Highlighting for example:

The Lost Vikings

Rock`N Roll Racing

In 1994, this company was renamed Blizzard Entertainment, releasing their first major commercial success shortly after: Warcraft: Orcs & Humans. Blizzard achieved a great record of success in the following years with Warcraft, the Diablo saga and the legendary Starcraft. But its golden moment was experienced with the arrival of what for many was the best MMORPG of all time: World of Warcraft.

The company’s legacy

These are all the projects that Blizzard Entertainment has worked on as a company since It was officially founded in 1994. We will also offer you a list of all the projects in which it has been immersed. Activision Blizzard since its merger in 2008:

The legacy of Blizzard Entertainment

Warcraft: Orcs & Humans (1994)

Justice League Task Force (1995)

The Lost Vikings II (1995)

Warcraft II: Tides of Darkness (1995)

Warcraft II: Beyond the Dark Portal (1996)

Diablo (1996)

StarCraft (1998)

StarCraft: Brood War (1998)

Warcraft II: Battle.net Edition (1999)

Diablo II (2000)

Diablo II: Lord of Destruction (2001)

Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos (2002)

Warcraft III: The Frozen Throne (2003)

Starcraft: Ghost (2003) (Cancelado)

World of Warcraft (2004) (2006 Localización española)

World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade (16 de enero de 2007)

World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King (13 de noviembre de 2008)

The legacy of Activision Blizzard since 2008

Starcraft II: Wings of Liberty (July 27, 2010) World of Warcraft: Cataclysm (December 7, 2010) Diablo III (Released May 15, 2012) World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria (September 25, 2012) StarCraft II: Heart of the Swarm (March 12, 2013) Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft (March 13, 2014) Diablo III: Reaper of souls (March 25, 2014) World of Warcraft: Warlords of Draenor (November 13 2014) Heroes of the Storm (June 2, 2015) StarCraft II: Legacy of the Void (November 2015) Overwatch – (May 24, 2016) World of Warcraft: Legion – (Released August 30, 2016) StarCraft Remastered – (August 14, 2017) World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth – (August 14, 2018) Warcraft III: Reforged – (January 28, 2020) World of Warcraft: Shadowlands – (Released October 27, 2020) Diablo II Resurrected – (September 23, 2021) Diablo Immortal – (June 2, 2022) Overwatch 2 – (October 4, 2022) World of Warcraft: Dragonflight – (November 28, 2022) Diablo IV – ( June 6, 2023)

In addition to being merged with Activision, we have also been able to see the entire Call of Duty franchise adapted to Battle.net, which is the official Blizzard client at this time for all their games and those that are in their range of availability. In 2010, Activision Blizzard was considered the company largest game distributor in the world. Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard has recently been confirmed, so future changes are yet to come to try to save the company from a decade of decline.

In the eye of the hurricane

Blizzard Entertainment began to receive criticism after its final World of Warcraft expansions starting with Mists of Pandaria. After that, and after the abandonment of new Starcraft games, a Diablo IV that is not up to par with Diablo III, and an Overwatch 2 that has not promised at all with what was given to the community (becoming the lowest rated game on Steam and with less than a 2 on Metacritic), we can say that Blizzard had almost hit rock bottom in terms of its performance as a video game developer.

Although the big stain came when several Blizzard Entertainment workers reported not only labor exploitation, but also sexual abuse and harassment. A lawsuit that was brought by several workers and former employees of the company, supported in its vast majority by women and by a large part of the work force. A suicide of an employee that was attributed to the continuous harassment and sexual propositions by the company’s directors at the time.

A maelstrom of accusations and controversies that has stained Blizzard in recent times and that remained in the air for two long years. The complaint that Activision Blizzard received was also framed within the claim for equal rights. Well, apparently the female staff who worked in the company would have been subjected to constant jokesharassing environments and many more situations of a sexual and problematic nature.

In total more than 37 employees were fired. And it didn’t stop there, since the company decided to open a disciplinary file against another 44 workers for having received complaints of harassment and bullying, as well as non-consensual sexual incitements. In addition, Activision Blizzard had to pay a total of 18 million dollars in compensation several of the victims for this type of despicable behavior.

It downhill without brakes

A true downhill slope without brakes that led to the resignation of several company executives, the name change of iconic characters from the Blizzard universe (associated with important positions in the company punctuated by this controversy), and some statements that knew little by little. If to this already explosive cocktail, we add the lack of quality in their games, and that in titles like Hearthstone or WoW They seemed to make decisions contrary to the feelings of the community, you have the formula that has made the Blizzard brand forever stand out.

And even though years have passed, and the changes in the board have been carried out, and the people who sued have seen their demands partially satisfied. The community’s opinion of Blizzard continues to be very negative, even more so when we focus on the field of video games. Where are they next? carrying out price increases, providing content that is not pleasant or sufficient for playersand breaking the valuable promises they gave the community regarding Overwatch 2’s story mode.

A future doomed to permanent change and possible fusion

What does the future look like for Blizzard Entertainment? Although the company has a certain independence despite being now merged with Activision, the scandals of the past combined with policies that have sown more chaos than calm in the community, leave him in a very compromised position. A position that has earned him discredit and sometimes outright rejection from a large part of the current gaming community.

After the arrival of Microsoft and the end of the Activision Blizzard purchase agreement, the merger is on the way. In fact, there is speculation that the entire line of games belonging to Blizzard will merge with Xbox Game Studios.which would entail a change of name and supervision, which could lead to Blizzard Entertainment and its franchises being able to have a second start.