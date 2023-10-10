loading…

GAZA – Israel’s military said on Monday it had called up 300,000 reservists within days to help it tackle Hamas. That’s because Israel was unable to deal with the unprecedented attack on the country on October 7.

Please note that in Israel, defense-related information is not officially published, so any relevant data can only be obtained through foreign sources or Israeli researchers.

Here are 6 facts about the strength of the Israeli army.

1. Can’t Lose in War



According to Sputnik, the Israeli army, better known as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), was formed on May 31, 1948, just two weeks after the country’s declaration of independence.

A central element of the IDF’s guiding doctrine is the assumption that Israel must not lose a single war. It is thought that this goal can be achieved only through a defense strategy that requires the rapid mobilization of large forces to overcome the enemy.

2. Structure IDF



The IDF consists of three service branches: the Israeli Army, the Israeli Air Force, and the Israeli Navy.

The IDF is led by the Chief of General Staff (currently serving in this capacity is Herzi Halevi), who is subordinate to the Israeli Minister of Defense (currently Yoav Gallant).

The commanders of the land and air forces, as well as the navy, report to the chief of staff, as do regional commanders and the heads of various defense directorates, including the Intelligence Corps.

3. Has 176,500 Active Soldiers



The total number of IDF forces is approximately 176,500 active soldiers, according to open sources.

The Israeli Army, which includes infantry, armor and artillery corps, numbers about 126,000 active personnel and about 400,000 reserve personnel. Major General Yoel Strick currently commands the army.